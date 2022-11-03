 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forest City schools to host Veterans' Day program at Boman Fine Arts Center

The public is invited to a Veterans' Day program at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, hosted by the Forest City schools at the Boman Fine Arts Center.

The program will be a tribute to the American men and women who have honorably served in the United States Armed Forces and a memorial to those who died in service to the country.

Joan Platz will be the guest speaker. She was born and raised in Lake Mills. She received an appointment to the US Naval Academy’s 2nd class to include women. She served as a U.S. Navy helicopter pilot for 27 years.

The Forest City High School band, under the direction of Griffin Meadors, and FCHS Chamber Choir, under the direction of Annika Andrews, will provide special music during the program.

Forest City American Legion Post 121 Commander Veronica Maas will lead the commands to advance and dismiss colors and the pledge of allegiance. Forest City American Legion Post 121 Chaplain John Arnold will give the invocation.

