Forest City schools to allow mask choice based on new IDPH guidance

Per new guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Forest City Community School District Board of Education has approved mask choice for students during school and activities, effective May 18.
The school board action taken at a May 17 special meeting still requires continued mask wearing on public transportation such as school buses at this time, due to a February executive order of President Joe Biden.
"We've hung our hat on the IDPH all along," said school superintendent Darwin Lehmann. "Anyone who chooses to still wear masks, we encourage them to do so."
Lehmann recommended this change that was approved by the board. He noted that the district has successfully implemented its COVID-19 policies based on IDPH guidance and direction, which has served Forest City schools well.
Lehmann said that the executive order requiring masks being worn on public transportation was not addressed in a letter received from IDPH on May 14. He said the district will continue to work with IDPH going forward for guidance on specific items such as exposures and quarantines.
The district will continue to inform parents when their children have had close-contact exposure to COVID-19 positive students or staff. Regular notification of positive COVID-19 cases will continue as well. Lehmann said the district has not had any big COVID-19 numbers recently with only about three or four high school students quarantined at last count.
Prior to the new mask guidance from the IDPH, related to Iowa's Return to Learn Plan, students with close contact to COVID-19 positive persons, under certain parameters, have been required to quarantine for 10 days if masks were not worn. With the change, students will not be required to quarantine regardless of wearing or not wearing masks.
Lehmann described it as a whole new set of rules. He maintained that the district would continue to work closely with state public health officials during the transition.
