Forest City schools to allow mask choice based on new IDPH guidance

Per new guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Forest City Community School District Board of Education has approved mask choice for students during school and activities, effective May 18.

The school board action taken at a May 17 special meeting still requires continued mask wearing on public transportation such as school buses at this time, due to a February executive order of President Joe Biden.

"We've hung our hat on the IDPH all along," said school superintendent Darwin Lehmann. "Anyone who chooses to still wear masks, we encourage them to do so."

Lehmann recommended this change that was approved by the board. He noted that the district has successfully implemented its COVID-19 policies based on IDPH guidance and direction, which has served Forest City schools well.

Lehmann said that the executive order requiring masks being worn on public transportation was not addressed in a letter received from IDPH on May 14. He said the district will continue to work with IDPH going forward for guidance on specific items such as exposures and quarantines.