Forest City schools' solar project proceeds, turbine updates planned for the fall

“They don’t make this gearbox anymore,” Meinders said. “We are lucky to have found it.”

Shipped several weeks ago, parts are coming from the same company – Decowicon – in Denmark, which provided the original turbine installation two decades ago. Decowicon continues to specialize in wind generation development, construction, and consultation.

The school district made a down payment of $61,610 on July 28 and will pay the balance of a $123,220 bill once the turbine work is done and everything is operational. It is hoped the rebuilt turbine will be running in the fall and be good to go for many more years.

In other business:

• Elementary school principal Brad Jones said construction was under way on the new playground project at the school. Concrete was being poured, pea gravel base and rubber mulch set, with construction to be completed by the end of the week.

• High school principal Ken Baker announced that staff is working with Winnebago Industries to develop a student apprenticeship program. He said it should be a great opportunity for FCHS students. Superintendent Lehmann said the Winnebago apprenticeship would be in the area of pre-engineering.