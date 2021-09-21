Forest City Schools' solar farm clears big hurdle as council approves study

“It’s a big project and it’s process,” Huffman said. “I don’t think it is a set timetable, but the parties are anxious to move forward. This is the guts of it now.”

Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann agreed, saying that school district officials had hoped to bid the project by this December at one point. He added that now it could possibly take some time and back-and-forth communication to ensure everything is done in the best possible way.

“This is the engineers getting together on the nuts and bolts of the entire project to make it happen structurally,” Lehmann said. “It’s making sure the planned design doesn’t negatively impact the city while ensuring it is handled the right way. We appreciate the city working with us through the process as we continue to move forward.”

Both Huffman and Lehmann said this $8,000 study is the school district’s responsibility. DGR represents and will bill the city with the school district reimbursing the city for the study costs.

“This is getting down to everyone being comfortable with the design and structure, getting it set up, and ready to be done right,” Lehmann said. “We want to continue to be on the front end of this (project) and look forward to it being ready to bid.”