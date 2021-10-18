Forest City Schools seek voter approval on extension of penny tax funding

In the Nov. 2 city/school election, patrons will have an opportunity to approve the Forest City School District’s Revenue Purpose Statement.

Its approval will allow the district to continue to access future funds made available through Iowa Legislature’s extension of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, commonly known as a one-cent sales tax.

SAVE funds are used in long-range planning for items such as technology updates, repairs, and building and renovation projects. The Revenue Purpose Statement is a ballot measure that outlines how school districts can spend SAVE funds. In 2019, the Iowa Legislature approved the extension of the sales tax from 2031 to 2051. As part of that extension, voters must approve a new Revenue Purpose Statement by a simple majority.

“It’s important to note that this is not a new tax or a tax increase," Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said. "We are going back to the voters for approval of the Revenue Purpose Statement to meet the requirements of the SAVE extension. The Revenue Purpose Statement simply spells out how the district can spend the SAVE revenue.”

During the last several years, the penny sales tax has helped fund the purchase of student laptops and devices. Every student in the district from pre-kindergarten up has their own technology device for school use.

The district has used the funds for remodel projects such as the high school gym and band room, new playground equipment at the elementary school, and security upgrades at all buildings. Funds have also been used to keep up with roof repairs and HVAC systems, according to a news release.

More information regarding the upcoming vote, including the ballot language and an overview document, can be found on the school district’s website, www.forest city.k12.ia.us.

