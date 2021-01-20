Forest City schools seek solar generation, crops on acquired grounds

Forest City Community School District’s long-enduring wind turbine, located behind the high school football and baseball fields, has generated low-cost electricity for more than two decades.
Now, planning is under way to install a one megawatt solar-panel array somewhere on 17-plus acres of adjacent conservation land to the west and north of the ball fields.
The 17.32 acres of land located on the west edge of Forest City was approved for purchase by the Forest City School Board in August 2019. Funding for the land purchase came from Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE), funded by the statewide penny sales tax revenue.
The purchase agreement calls for the land to remain enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) through September 2021, with the school district being eligible to begin working the land for its intended purposes in October.
“You don’t get many opportunities like this where property becomes available near schools,” said superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “Even before the land was purchased, we talked about a couple of good options for using it and we have continued planning.”
Lehmann said the solar-generation facility is a valuable resource that has undergone preliminary study for use on the land. The additional electricity generation will help offset general fund costs and add another visible and educational renewable energy resource to school grounds.
The longstanding wind turbine resulted from the efforts of former Forest City science teacher Ron Kvale and one of his former students prior to the turn of the century. School district staff members Paul Jefson and Dan Millard did an excellent job of maintaining it and extending its life, noted Lehmann.
“It’s getting a little older now and is not quite as efficient,” said Lehann of the wind turbine. “Eventually, we may need to rebuild or decommission it. We didn’t do a second turbine, which is one reason why we’re looking at another alternative. Solar is gaining momentum and provides good energy efficiency with paybacks.”
Test plots for crops of vocational agriculture/Future Farmers of America (FFA) classes is another use of the land that is planned. Lehmann said there is ample space for both the solar collectors and growing plots. He cited the benefits of the nearby ground for vocational agriculture programs for students and growing crops. He noted how wonderful it will be for teachers and students to go into the gardens without wasting time in transit.
Lehmann said that he, business manager/board secretary Sara Meinders, and Millard have undertaken initial study and communications with a number of potential architectural and engineering firms for the solar project.
They plan to bring a recommendation and proposed contract before the school board for its consideration at the Feb. 8 meeting. Lehmann said they have been striving to write a number of contingencies into any potential contract, so that it will not be binding if unforeseen circumstances or delays should occur.
“We wanted to make sure we do what’s right on the solar first because that’s not all flat ground,” said Lehmann. “Then, we can come back and see where the plots are for vocational agriculture. We will have to work with the city for annexation into the city and there will be several other processes. We've continued to keep moving forward on this.”
