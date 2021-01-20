Forest City schools seek solar generation, crops on acquired grounds

The longstanding wind turbine resulted from the efforts of former Forest City science teacher Ron Kvale and one of his former students prior to the turn of the century. School district staff members Paul Jefson and Dan Millard did an excellent job of maintaining it and extending its life, noted Lehmann.

“It’s getting a little older now and is not quite as efficient,” said Lehann of the wind turbine. “Eventually, we may need to rebuild or decommission it. We didn’t do a second turbine, which is one reason why we’re looking at another alternative. Solar is gaining momentum and provides good energy efficiency with paybacks.”

Test plots for crops of vocational agriculture/Future Farmers of America (FFA) classes is another use of the land that is planned. Lehmann said there is ample space for both the solar collectors and growing plots. He cited the benefits of the nearby ground for vocational agriculture programs for students and growing crops. He noted how wonderful it will be for teachers and students to go into the gardens without wasting time in transit.

Lehmann said that he, business manager/board secretary Sara Meinders, and Millard have undertaken initial study and communications with a number of potential architectural and engineering firms for the solar project.