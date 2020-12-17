Forest City Schools release 2021-22 school year calendar

The Forest City School Board approved the community school district's 2021-22 school year calendar at its Dec. 14 meeting.

The 2021-22 school year will officially begin for students on Aug. 23, 2021, and is scheduled to end on May 27, 2022.

Holidays will include Labor Day on Sept. 6, Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 and Memorial Day on May 30, 2022. Winter break will be from Dec. 23-31 with classes resuming on Jan. 3, 2022. Spring break is scheduled for March 4-11, 2022.

Under existing COVID-19 guidelines of the State of Iowa, the school district may utilize up to three E-learning days with the remainder of snow days being added to the end of the school year.

School start times will be 8:10 a.m. for the elementary school and 8:15 a.m. for the middle and high schools. School end times will be 3:10 p.m. for the elementary school and 3:20 p.m. for the middle and high schools.

Early dismissal times on Wednesdays will be 1:50 p.m. for elementary school students and 2:00 p.m. for middle and high school students.

Forest City Community School District staff will prepare for the upcoming school year with professional development scheduled from Aug. 13-20, 2021.

Next school year's high school graduation is scheduled for May 22, 2022.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

