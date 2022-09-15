Forest City Schools' plans for crop test plots forges ahead with partners

With the Forest City Community School District’s plans for future solar energy generation behind the high school football and baseball fields on hold, Superintendent Darwin Lehmann recently announced that the district is moving ahead with its other plans on a portion of 17.32 donated acres there.

Test plots of various crops of vocational agriculture/Future Farmers of America classes have added another partner in that venture, according to Lehmann. General Manager of Farmer’s Coop Association in Forest City, Randy Broesder, has agreed for the cooperative to provide needed support. It could include seeds, fertilizer, chemicals, and more.

“It’s just another example of the partnerships and what makes Forest City pretty special,” said Lehmann, who also cited Adam Lackore as another big partner in the project at the Sept. 12 school board meeting.

Furthermore, Lehmann said that signage for the test plots is going up as a result of the help of yet another local school patron.

“It’s a nice location,” said Lehmann, citing the issue of time lost in transit for teachers and students going to the gardens during the school day. “It will be closer to where the kids are, which has been a stumbling block in the past.”

Lehmann has said previously that there is ample space for both solar collectors and growing plots. However, the solar project was postponed due to the fact that, as a municipal electric customer, the City of Forest City must currently adhere to regulatory codes that reduce payment the district would receive for electricity it generates. It simply made the project less feasible than originally anticipated. Lehmann said the district might also be able to work with a third party to make a solar project a possibility in the future, but nothing is happening with plans for additional generation on the grounds presently.

In other business at the Sept. 12 school board meeting, the board approved:

Employee contracts of Lydia Thompson as an English language learner assistant, Natalie Dirks as an elementary paraprofessional, Patti Strukel an assistant girls’ basketball coach, and Steve Staudt as an assistant golf coach.

Employee contract adjustments of Sherri Lunning, increase in hourly wage; Mary Espelien, increase in hours; Lulu Valadez, increase in hourly wage and hours; Tammy Krieger, decrease in hours; Scott Bjelland, decrease in hours; Rhonda Eser, increase in hourly wage; and Courtney Rogne, adjust from Master of Arts to Master of Arts plus 30.

Resignation of Amy Meinecke as a paraprofessional.