Forest City schools plan full return to pre-COVID, in-person learning

On July 12, the Forest City Community School District Board of Education unanimously approved a plan to fully return to an in-person learning model for its 2021-22 school year, which begins on Aug. 23.

It calls for a return to the traditional, pre-pandemic model for all Forest City students and staff. However, given the uncertainties and changing dynamics of a pandemic, school officials will continue to follow the guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State of Iowa.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said that if an Executive Order of President Joe Biden remains in place, masks would still be required to be worn on school buses. He noted that the district will also maintain some extensive cleaning protocols established during COVID-19.

Parents of students may contact a school administrator to discuss possible virtual education via a district pilot program with Edgenuity.

Per new guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Forest City school board previously approved mask choice for students during school and activities, which became effective on May 18.