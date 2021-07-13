Forest City schools plan full return to pre-COVID, in-person learning

On July 12, the Forest City Community School District Board of Education unanimously approved a plan to fully return to an in-person learning model for its 2021-22 school year, which begins on Aug. 23.
It calls for a return to the traditional, pre-pandemic model for all Forest City students and staff. However, given the uncertainties and changing dynamics of a pandemic, school officials will continue to follow the guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State of Iowa.
Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said that if an Executive Order of President Joe Biden remains in place, masks would still be required to be worn on school buses. He noted that the district will also maintain some extensive cleaning protocols established during COVID-19.
Parents of students may contact a school administrator to discuss possible virtual education via a district pilot program with Edgenuity.
Per new guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Forest City school board previously approved mask choice for students during school and activities, which became effective on May 18.
The school board also signed off on ESSER III plans, related to a next phase of coronavirus relief through CARES Act federal government funding. It includes a $996,817 district total allocation over the next two school years.
Funds need to be expended in qualifying manner for reimbursement. Twenty-three percent was required to be attributed to learning loss, resulting in additional hires ($199,363).
In other busines:
• Superintendent Lehmann reported that new restroom partitions were completed in all three school building recently. Middle school and high school parking lots will be fully transitions to LED lighting by the end of July. Elementary school hallway lighting/motion sensors have been installed, which will increase energy efficiency. A final phase of an elementary playground project is underway.
• Lehmann said that that needed parts for an update of the district’s aging wind turbine are being shipped and should arrive in early September. The existing gear box will replaced and the original generation unit rebuilt.
"We’re excited to have that project almost ready to go,” Lehmann said.
• Upon Lehmann’s recommendation, the school board approved a total of five E-learning days for the 2021-22 school year. The board also listed its top 2021 Iowa Association of School Boards legislative priorities, including school funding, student mental health, school choice/vouchers, school funding, and teacher recruitment.
• After utilizing the Forest City Police Department last year, school board members appointed Winnebago County Sheriff Department as its level 1 and 2 investigator for this year.
• The board also voted to continue its Rural School Advocates of Iowa membership.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.