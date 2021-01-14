Forest City Schools partner with Forest City Library for E-books

Starting the new year, the Forest City Community School District and the Forest City Public Library entered into a collaborative effort for students to get E-books, audio books, and other electronic educational resources.

The partnership was discussed briefly at the Jan. 11 Forest City School Board meeting. It will help students get online books and resources at a time when COVID-19 is making access to physical books even more difficult than pre-pandemic. The school district, working with the library, will closely monitor costs and numbers of items accessed monthly during an initial test period.

Both school and library officials have said they will see how well this program works.

Library director Christa Cosgriff said the school district is footing costs at this time and has received donated funds to help with the effort. She noted that the program is similar to a program the library has had for several years for its patrons that have a library card. That program is called "Overdrive" and provides access to E-books and audio books.

"People have been using that all the time," said Cosgriff. "You can download what you need to your smart phone, Kindle, or other device."