Forest City schools induct Hall of Fame members, present service awards

The Forest City Community School District marked the start of its 2022-23 school year with a staff recognition and awards ceremony. It included the induction of Steve Olson and Bruce Kluver into the Forest City Education Hall of Fame on Aug. 19 in the Boman Fine Arts Center.

The 2022 Forest City Education Hall of Fame inductees were inducted, congratulated, and given an opportunity to provide remarks.

“Each year, the Hall of Fame recognizes worthy individuals for their contributions to the school district that go above and beyond,” said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann while introducing the first inductee, longtime teacher Steve Olson. “He was a role model for teachers in how he prepared for parent-student-teacher conferences.”

“Dr. Wayne Sesker in 1977 took a chance on me and allowed me to get a start in this profession,” Olson said. He recognized his wife, Nancy, sons Michael and John, and daughter-in-law Virginia, among others. “There could not be a better place to be than here in the Forest City Community School District.”

Olson noted that he quickly came to two primary realizations as a rookie educator 49 years ago.

“The first realization was I really didn’t know that much,” he said. “The other was that any successes I might enjoy in the classroom had a direct relationship to the people I worked with – their expertise, skills, knowledge, and support to encourage the learning environment.”

He cited the importance of team members such as counselors, custodians, administrative assistants, special education staff, technology coaches, drivers, and cooks, among others.

“Thank you, colleagues, for exemplifying my classroom,” Olson said. “I am blessed to have been part of the mission here in the Forest City Community School District.”

Superintendent Lehmann also introduced this year’s second Hall of Fame inductee, Bruce Kluver of rural Crystal Lake.

“He’s an all-around good guy,” said Lehmann, noting that he served on the Woden-Crystal Lake Board of Education for about 20 years, helped transform the former school in Crystal Lake into apartments as well as serve meals to the area public.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Kluver after receiving his award plaque from the superintendent. “I never thought I’d get something like this. I was on the board of education for about two decades with the last several years being as board president.”

Kluver noted that he farms and drives truck. He said that the former school was made into apartments within about a year after buying it from the school district about six years ago. His wife, Marcia, accompanied him at the event. She noted that she was pleased to see him receive this special recognition from the school board.

Service recognitions

Following lunch catered by Waldorf University as part of a staff workshop day, teachers and staff received service awards as follows:

30 years – Tracy Broesder, Carl Lillquist, and Debra Swanson. They each received a wall clock.

25 years – Murray Anderson, Barbara Determann, Tim Halverson, and Daniel Sarasio-Meyer. They each received a gold lapel pin.

20 years – Emily Beenken, Tricia Hall, Tracy Helgeson, Marcia Kluver, and Tami McInroy. They each received a wall plaque.

15 years – Robin Bliesmer, Ryan Eastvold, Daryl Heimer, Darwin Lehmann, Chad Moore, Kari Olson, and Jaralyn Pickar. They each received a desk pen set.

10 years – Rhonda Finer, Heather Kluver, Elizabeth Lohry, and Cynthia Torkelson. They each received a silver lapel pin.

5 years – David Chapin, Vicki Dehrkoop, Boyd Eser, Amber Folkerts, Cassie Schultze, Ken Stell, and Anna Stene. They each received a paper weight.

New staff members hired since June 2022 were also recognized. This includes teachers Parker Eaton in middle school science, Ryan Faught in agriculture and FFA, Shannon Gassman in high school special education, Katelyn Hunt in elementary school fourth grade, Natalie Lindsay in high school special education, Brittany Milbrandt in elementary school kindergarten, Griffin Meaders in instrumental music, Courtney Rognes in middle school science and social studies, Slade Sifuentes in elementary school fourth grade, Hannah Vaughan in high school language arts, and Kari Wooldridge in preschool. It also includes paraprofessionals Samantha Holt in elementary school, Melissa Swearingen in high school, Lu Lu Valedez in elementary school; food service staff Christopher Wellendorf, District Office administrative assistant Liz Gann, and maintenance staff Jeff Clemons and D.J. Wolfram, who will also coach cross country.

In introducing service award recipients, Forest City Community School District Business Manager and Board Secretary Sara Meinders cited staff shortages in some Iowa school districts. She noted that each year the Forest City Community School District Board of Education recognizes staff, who are vital to the educational success of Forest City students. Meinders said the Board hopes to encourage continuity, equity, and coordination, which are all vital to the school district continuing to be successful in meeting its mission, vision, and values.

“Iowa school districts are facing new challenges with the new school year just a few days away,” Meinders said. “On the Des Moines Public School District website, there are 45 teacher positions open, 29 food service jobs, 24 custodial positions, and seven transportation-related jobs yet to be filled. I have friends that have recently left their education positions of over 20 years to retire earlier than they had planned. I hope you all know just how much you are appreciated here at Forest City Community School District.”

Classes in the Forest City Community School District were slated to start the following week on Aug. 23.