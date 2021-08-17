Forest City schools induct four to education hall of fame, bestow awards

Making up for an awards and induction ceremony lost due to COVID-19 in 2020, the Forest City Community School district inducted four individuals into its Education Hall of Fame at Boman Auditorium on Aug. 13.
Anne Bakke and Paul Jefson were 2020 inductees, with Tom Pauley and Greg Richardson honored with 2021 inductions.
Bakke was a home economics teacher, who returned to teach family and consumer science in Forest City in 2010-11. She is a past Golden Apple Award recipient.
“It was a privilege to teach at Forest City Schools, Bakke said. “I always wanted to be a teacher. To teach is to touch lives forever.”
Jefson started with the school district in 1983, quickly helped design a new school playground and replaced head custodian Roger Schaefer, upon his retirement. Jefson later served as Forest City mayor. He was a school board member for many years.
“He has a passion and commitment to his faith,” said Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.
Jefson helped to maintain the district’s wind generation turbine, which is still running after two decades and is scheduled to be updated later this year. He planted hundreds of new trees on school grounds.
“I appreciate, so much, being inducted into the hall of fame,” Jefson said. “What an honor.”
Pauley is a former Forest City High School English teacher as well as golf and swim team coach, who retired in 2013. Forest City High School Principal Ken Baker said that he always put the kids first.
“He sought the value of developing our youth,” Baker said. “Leadership and staff valued Tom’s opinion. Many students asked for the help and advice of Tom.”
Pauley noted how this school district was family to him. He said his love of helping students reach their potential stemmed from a teacher he had at Mason City High School, who saw his potential and believed in him. He joined the Forest City Schools in 1992.
“I am very honored to be chosen,” Pauley said. “It is great to see some older comrades in teaching. The elite company I’m part of is something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”
Richardson was a custodian at Forest City Elementary School, who constantly created “positive interactions with students and staff,” according to principal Brad Jones. Richardson served 23 years as school custodian. He took time to learn about and mentor young students during breaks from job duties.
“It was a job I loved,” Richardson said. “It was most important work to be around all the students and it was a joy to work with special needs kids.”
In addition to his family, Richardson thanked Dr. Wayne Sesker. The former Forest City superintendent first hired Richardson as a school bus driver, which quickly turned into a maintenance position.
The Aug. 13 awards ceremony also honored the dedicated service of Forest City Schools’ employees. The following service awards were bestowed:
30 years of service - Catherine Burke.
25 years of service - Pamela Dewaard, Jodee Stricker, Jeanette Neuman, Wesley Parks, and Beverly Lindsay.
20 years of service - Jeri Edel, Allison Moore, Amanda Shirk, and Michael True.
15 years of service - Alicia Reese, Tammy Larson, and Sheryl Putz.
10 years of service - Mark Jenkins, Rhonda Eser, Kristin Linder, Tami Dillavou, Ryan Smith, and Alan Faber.
5 years of service - Alisa Sand, Aleysha Brandt, Katelyn Osterman, Stefanie Zeman, Michael Bohl, Brian Hovenga, Ivy Leitch, Tom Clarey, Heather Swanson-Urbatsch, and Melanie Olson.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.