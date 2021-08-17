Forest City schools induct four to education hall of fame, bestow awards

Pauley is a former Forest City High School English teacher as well as golf and swim team coach, who retired in 2013. Forest City High School Principal Ken Baker said that he always put the kids first.

“He sought the value of developing our youth,” Baker said. “Leadership and staff valued Tom’s opinion. Many students asked for the help and advice of Tom.”

Pauley noted how this school district was family to him. He said his love of helping students reach their potential stemmed from a teacher he had at Mason City High School, who saw his potential and believed in him. He joined the Forest City Schools in 1992.

“I am very honored to be chosen,” Pauley said. “It is great to see some older comrades in teaching. The elite company I’m part of is something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”

Richardson was a custodian at Forest City Elementary School, who constantly created “positive interactions with students and staff,” according to principal Brad Jones. Richardson served 23 years as school custodian. He took time to learn about and mentor young students during breaks from job duties.

“It was a job I loved,” Richardson said. “It was most important work to be around all the students and it was a joy to work with special needs kids.”