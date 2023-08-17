The Forest City school board set its legislative priorities for the 2024 session of the Iowa Legislature at the Aug. 14 school board meeting.

The board participated this year in the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) legislative policy process by talking about the impact of state policy on the district and voting on legislative resolutions for the next legislative session. Each school board prioritizes up to four resolutions.

The school board determined that the following priorities for 2024 are critical to students and taxpayers in the school district:

Governance/home rule, which supports local accountability and decision-making including:

Funding flexibility: School boards should have the ability to maximize existing resources to meet local needs;

Student achievement: As locally elected officials, school boards should have the ability to set priorities, customize programming, and maximize community strengths to improve outcomes for all students;

Accountability and reporting: Data collection for state accountability should enhance the ability of school boards to focus on student learning and school improvement. IASB supports streamlining state-level reporting on management operations and eliminating duplicative or inefficient reporting processes;

Transparency: School boards should have the flexibility to provide public access to records in ways that promote transparency for citizens while balancing the cost to taxpayers; and

Mental Health, which supports efforts to establish comprehensive community mental health systems to offer preventative and treatment services and comprehensive school mental health programs that include:

In-school and telehealth access for students to mental health professionals;

Creation of a categorical funding stream designated for mental health professionals;

Reimbursement by Medicaid and private insurers for in-school services;

Ongoing teacher, administrator, and support staff training to improve the awareness and understanding of child emotional and mental health needs;

Integration of suicide prevention and coping skills into the existing curriculum;

Expanding state-funded loan forgiveness programs to include mental health professionals who agree to provide services to schools;

An ongoing mental health resources clearinghouse for schools and community providers;

Support of mental health needs of educators and staff.

Teacher recruitment and licensure, which supports additional tools to attract individuals to the teaching profession, especially for teacher shortage areas including:

Alternative teaching licensure upon completion of research-based teaching pedagogy training in addition to content knowledge in a curricular area;

Pathways for individuals with non-traditional educational backgrounds to meet licensure qualifications;

Reciprocity agreements with other states with high-quality education programs so as to increase diversity among certified teachers and administrators;

Expansion of programs such as: Teach Iowa Scholar, Troops to Teachers, Teacher Intern;

Advocate for funding of forgiveness programs and grants that will make education careers a viable option.

School choice/public education as Iowa’s public schools are the backbone of our communities that provide quality education and:

Operate under the guidance of locally elected board members who are entrusted with taxpayer dollars for the purpose of improving student achievement and skill proficiency for all students.

Welcome all students regardless of race, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, or disability.

All schools that receive any public funds, including property taxes, state aid or federal monies, should be subject to the same governance and educational standards as public school districts.

The grassroots IASB legislative process involves all school board members in Iowa. Together, school leaders make a difference. Resolutions submitted by school districts will be reviewed by the IASB Board of Directors before being debated and adopted by the IASB Delegate Assembly at its annual meeting on Nov. 15 in Des Moines. A board member will represent the district at the meeting.