During the August meeting of the Forest City school board, school administrators discussed how well preparations for the new school year were progressing.

“Things are rolling,” said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, noting an Aug. 18 staff breakfast, photos, and Forest City Education Hall of Fame Awards ceremony as well as a training exercise that involved area public safety agencies on the morning of Aug. 12. The training and collaboration with law enforcement, fire, and emergency response could help the school district secure certain safety grant funding.

“Staff is back to work on Aug. 21-22 and school starts Aug. 23,” Lehmann said.

The district provided extensive professional development for teachers during much of August in advance of the Aug. 23 first day of school. The in-service training started on Aug. 9-11 for new teachers in the district and continued Aug. 14 and Aug. 17-18 and Aug. 21-22 for all teachers. Sandwiched in between were parent-teacher conferences on Aug. 15-16.

“We have five new teachers and had a great start with them,” said Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones. “It is nice our teachers have the opportunity get a lot of things taken care of, so they’re ready to roll. They said they felt very supported by veteran staff.”

Jones also said extra work of the custodial staff was much appreciated to get everything ready for the new school year. He noted that some dead spots are still being filled in the gym floor, so work on that could spill into September.

New Forest City Middle School Principal Sarah Leichensring, who is returning to the district in a different capacity, said “I’m happy to be back. It’s been a whirlwind in the last two months, but in a good way. We met with new middle school teachers and grade-level team leaders. That’s been wonderful.”

Leichensring also cited the individual meetings with students and parents that broke down some barriers and established positive relationships for the coming school year.

“I’m really ready to get kids in the building, and my teachers are,” said the former Osage Middle School principal. She fills the vacancy created by former Forest City Middle School Principal Zach Dillavou assuming his new role as the district’s executive director of teaching and learning. Leichensring is a Waldorf University graduate, who taught middle school social studies and served as an instructional coach in the Forest City district from 2014-2018.

Leichensring said middle school staff had completed a staff activity on Aug. 14 where they compiled a collective resume, noting that it was impressive and is a reminder of the various strengths and skills everyone brings to the table. She said it included 51 degrees and 416 years of educational among those who participated on that particular morning.

“We have great listeners, collaborators, and tech-oriented people,” Leichensring said. “There were a lot of good things that went on today.”

The middle school has five total new employees this year, three of them teachers.

Forest City High School Principal Ken Baker said there are two new faculty members and two new associates working at the high school in 2023-24.

“The work with new teachers last week was just a great springboard to them all going in the right direction,” said Baker, who also noted being impressed with building repairs and improvements, including ceiling work that seemed to address some prior water issues. Principal Baker said he was anxious to get going with the new school year, adding that it really was already under way due to band camp and other activities that have been held in the school building.

Zach Dillavou, in his new capacity, said “it was really nice to have three days with our new people last week.” He noted that over the last two years, there are about 18 news educators in the district. He said the professional development sessions also included time for new district employees to complete surveys on how beneficial the training was for them personally.

“That survey (feedback) was pretty resounding,” Superintendent Lehmann said. “Not every school takes extra days for new staff. There was a lot of positive feedback. It’s unbelievably important in helping set them up for success.”

Additional surveys are planned as the school year progresses.

Forest City Activities Director Chad Moore said a new football scoreboard was getting closer to being ready for the first home game of the season. He noted that Relay for Life would be teaming with the football program on a Coaches Versus Cancer event on Sept. 1. It will include luminaries and fireworks following Forest City touchdowns in a game against Clear Lake. He also noted that homecoming would be earlier than usual in the third week of the season this year when the Indians host Eagle Grove. He noted that more homecoming details would be released soon.

Forest City Community School District Board Secretary/Business Manager Sara Meinders said she “met with new teachers right off the bat. It’s always good to spend time with them and help them get logged in.”

Meinders also noted that Communications Director Kristin Heidemann discussed school messaging and various means of communications for the school district with new teachers.