Forest City schools address physical, emotional well-being in first month

Administration officials of the Forest City Community School District reported a successful start to the 2022-23 school year at the first school board meeting (Sept. 12) since classes began on Aug. 23.

“We’re off to a great start,” Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones said. “It’s one of the smoothest starts we’ve had.”

Jones said the dedication and hard work of teachers, cafeteria and custodial staff, and bus drivers have been a big reason for the smooth transition to a new school year.

Parent-teacher-student conferences were held on Aug. 16-17. On Aug. 19, district employees from the elementary school, middle school, high school, and district office participated in a full-day Strategos training workshop at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Strategos International is a leader in training businesses, schools, and churches to proactively respond to active shooters and violent intruders.

Forest City High School Principal Ken Baker commended Superintendent Darwin Lehmann for arranging the active shooter training.

“We’re not experts, but I have a feeling that less damage will be done because of our training and preparation," said Baker, noting that access to school buildings has become tighter while balanced with access to those who need it. He said that he hopes each safeguard the district employs will make it more challenging for those wishing harm others.

Baker said it's hard to believe that the district is already four weeks into the new school year.

“We’re also off to a really nice start at the high school,” he said.

In his administrative report, Principal Jones said the elementary school is employing a risk assessment of students’ overall social, academic, behavioral, and emotional well-being for the first time this year. He said it will involve teacher-student interactions for about 35 minutes several times during the school year.

The Social, Academic, and Emotional Behavior Risk Screener was developed to help identify school, class, and individual social-emotional learning needs of students.

“I can tell you these are conversations we have not had in the past,” Jones said.

He said it should provide further means to obtain good reads on how individual students are doing, both socially and emotionally. Jones noted it could complement existing efforts to protect the behavioral health of students by looking at any concerns in a timely manner.

“We’re working hard at having kids know expectations in the building,” Jones said. “Again, I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve had a pretty good start.”