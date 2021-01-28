Forest City schools 4-year-old preschool sign-up underway

The Forest City Community School District has announced that 4-year-old preschool sign-up for the 2021-22 school year is now open.

The district requests that parents complete a short online form so that the district can collect contact information to share Preschool registration and program information in the coming months.

Four-year-old preschool is free to students who are four on or before Sept. 15. Students attend half days on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Free two-way transportation is available.

“We encourage all families to sign up to indicate interest in Preschool as soon as possible, even if a decision hasn’t yet been reached,” said Elementary School Principal Brad Jones. “We do have a limit with the number of students we can have in a Preschool classroom. Connecting with families now helps tremendously as we plan for class lists, registration and transportation routes.”

The online form is available on the district’s website, www.forestcity.k12.ia.us, under the Schools/Elementary School tab.

