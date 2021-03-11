Forest City School District plans to rebuild wind turbine, add solar array

On March 9, the Forest City School Board heard details of plans to almost completely rebuild the district’s aging wind generation turbine.

Dan Millard, school maintenance staff who works on and maintains the turbine, said it needs a new gearbox and generator. He noted that within the last year, some play has developed in the gearbox, which causes a need for periodic readjustments for sensors to work properly.

He said the gear box is a replacement from two years after the turbine was installed and that the generator is the original and the unit can be rebuilt. The condition of the blades is believed to be OK following a recent inspection. They could be inspected more closely when work on the wind turbine commences. The outside of the blades could be recoated.

School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said that $150,000 is set aside in the budget that could be used for such a project. Millard said it was estimated that the gearbox would need to be addressed within fewer than five years now. The overall cost of any such project is anticipated to exceed $100,000.

Superintendent Lehmann also informed school board members that school staff held a good first meeting with architects and engineers to get its solar generation project started.