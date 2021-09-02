Forest City School district partners with iJAG to support learning, graduates

This school year, Forest City Community Schools and Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates have partnered to launch a program intended to increase graduation rates, improve workforce skills, and help students successfully transition to life after high school.

Up to 45 Forest City High School juniors and seniors will participate for academic credit in iJAG, which is offered during the school day.

“We are thrilled to welcome new districts and students to the iJAG family," iJAG President and CEO Laurie Phelan said. "We know we can make a difference for those kids who need a little extra support, a strong mentor, or an approach that is more hands-on than most traditional classrooms. Our job is to find out what students need to succeed and to help them access it. There are broad themes, of course, but our work looks different for every single kid who signs on to our roster.”

In a news release, Phelan said iJAG provides an engaging mix of mentoring, small group instruction, project based learning, and real-world experience with employer partners like John Deere, Principal Financial, and UnityPoint. She said the result is students who graduate with the hard and soft skills to begin a living-wage career or pursue post-secondary education or training that will lead to long-term self-sufficiency.