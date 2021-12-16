Forest City school district honors departing, welcomes new board members

The Forest City Community School District Board of Education approved the canvassed results of the Nov. 2 school election and welcomed new board members David Reese (District 3), Beth Clouse (District 1), and Troy Thompson (District 2) at its Dec. 13 regular and reorganization meeting.

Gary Ludwig was elected as new board president. He replaces departing board member and president Dave Bartlett. Keila Buffington was elected as board vice president and Sara Meinders was reappointed as board secretary.

“Thanks to all the board members, I’ve enjoyed working with you,” Bartlett said. “It’s been an honor to be president. We’ve done a lot of good things together as a group. To the new board members, thanks for taking time out of your lives to do this. You don’t necessarily have to be an expert in education. You have a lot of experts here. The students and staff really appreciate it.”

Other departing board members are Cindy Carter and Pat Hobbs. Hobbs was on the Woden-Crystal Lake School Board prior to the merger of the two districts in 2012 and continued with the combined district. Carter has served on the board since 1997. Bartlett served two terms as president since joining the board in 1998.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann thanked them for their many years of dedicated service.

“I offer a big thank you for your service from our students, teachers, and staff for everything you’ve done,” Lehmann said.

One of the first orders of business for the new board was to approve the 2022-23 school year calendar. It includes an Aug. 23, 2022, first day of school after new staff development Aug. 8-11 and teacher in-service Aug. 15-19. Graduation is scheduled for May 21, 2023, and the last day of school for May 26, 2023.

Other calendar highlights for the next school year are winter break on Dec. 23, 2022, through Jan. 2, 2023, and spring break on March 3-10, 2023. Up to five E-Learning days will be used and any additional snow days would be added to the end of the school year. A daily schedule of events is located at www.forestcity.k12.ia.us or on the Forest City Community School District app.

The board approved paying bills that included another $61,610 payment to a Denmark company (Decowicon) that supplied the original turbine installation two decades ago and continues to specialize in wind generation development, construction, and consultation. In July, the school district made a down payment of $61,610 on the overall project cost of $123,220. The wind turbine generator is back up and operational. Meinders said that a billing for crane service associated with the project is anticipated early next year.

In other business, the board approved $35,841 in allowable growth for excess costs in fiscal year 2021, for Limited English Proficiency allowable costs. The district receives English Language Learners funding based on student numbers as part of its supplemental reading programs. Meinders said that about $2,000 more than last year was raised from student activity ticket purchases after more students committed to them this year.

The board approved Schnurr and Co, LLP of Fort Dodge to continue as the district’s auditing firm. They have provided the district's auditing services for six years.

The new board also appointed members to its committees: Support Staff Salary and Benefits – Kim Severson and Keila Buffington; Administrative Salary and Benefits – Gary Ludwig and Eric Kingland; Calendar Committee – Beth Clouse and Eric Kingland; District Advisory Board – David Reese; Hall of Fame – Gary Ludwig and Beth Clouse; Fundraising – Troy Thompson; IASB Legislative Contact – Gary Ludwig; Wellness Committee – Beth Clouse; County Compensation Board – David Reese (Hancock), Troy Thompson (Winnebago), Kim Severson (Worth); Boman Fine Arts Center – Troy Thompson; Employee Benefits Committee – Eric Kingland, Keila Buffington, David Reese.

In administrative reports, elementary school principal Brad Jones said that many school staff have helped support local families in need through the Giving Tree program, which entails shopping and providing them gifts such as clothing and other necessities.

“Those families are very appreciative of what we do,” Jones said. “It takes staff going out after school and doing shopping.”

Jones also reported that the second and third grades recently held a successful first elementary school concert in about two years, due to the pandemic. The Christmas concert was held in the Boman Fine Arts Center, which was nearly full to its capacity of more than 600 people.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

