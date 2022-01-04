Forest City school board readies emergency COVID-19 workplace policies

The Forest City school board approved emergency COVID-19 policies in a Jan. 3 special meeting, which ensures compliance with the federal government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements for COVID-19.

The need for the emergency approval is because the OSHA mandate is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 10, 2022. Federal courts have ruled differently on whether the OSHA requirements are lawful and legal, with one court staying the requirements, an appeals court allowing the mandate to resume, and the United States Supreme Court preparing to hear the case.

Forest City board members voted 6-1 to approve the emergency policy calling for mandatory employee vaccination as well as weekly testing for COVID-19 and masking for unvaccinated teachers and staff. The board also approved required notices to employees, an employee attestation of vaccination status form, and medical and religious accommodation request forms. Board president Gary Ludwig, David Reese, Eric Kingland, Troy Thompson, Keila Buffington, and Kim Severson voted for the emergency measure. Recently elected new board member Beth Clouse voted against it.

“My main concern is last month I was sworn in as a school board member and took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America,” Clouse said after the meeting. “I believe this is unconstitutional.”

Clouse said her issue is not with the school district, school board members, or school administration, but with the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standards.

“That is what is forcing the hands of school districts and employers with 100 employees,” Clouse said. “I truly believe it is an overreach of federal government. They (OSHA) have definitely gone beyond what their responsibilities should be. I could not vote for it in good conscience.”

Board member Severson’s motion to implement new board policies, drafted by the Iowa Association of School Boards, stated that it was “for emergency approval of the proposed policies to be in effect as required by the OSHA ETS.” She clarified in her motion that if the OSHA ETS requirement is stayed, lifted or no longer in effect, then the new policies will be rescinded.

Superintendent Lehmann explained to the board members that the district is currently required to adopt the OSHA ETS to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace. After the meeting, Lehmann noted that not adhering to the mandate could result in “significant financial penalties.” He cited the need to continue in-class engagement for the district’s approximately 1,100 students.

“Politics and COVID run hand in hand,” Lehmann said. “We would love for them to keep the politics out of it and let us focus on educating kids.”

Before the vote, one board member stated that the board essentially had no choice on the matter. Lehmann addressed potential concerns about the board maintaining its ability to make important local decisions such as this one.

“We firmly believe in local control, but we also understand that the state and federal levels put mandates on us,” Lehmann said. “Our interest and our focus is on the kids and making sure we have face-to-face instruction throughout the year.”

The emergency policies will require all school district employees to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide acceptable proof of vaccination status, or in the alternative to produce weekly evidence of negative COVID-19 testing and utilize face coverings at work sites while indoors, in a vehicle, or in another enclosed space.

Proof of weekly testing and masking requirements would apply only to employees who are not “fully” vaccinated. However, all employees must report any positive COVID-19 test results, or a diagnosis of COVID-19 by a licensed healthcare provider, to the district.

Lehmann said the weekly COVID-19 testing requirement would begin Feb. 9 for all unvaccinated employees. He said it was not yet determined whose responsibility it would be to pay for the regular testing.

All district employees would have the right to request reasonable accommodation from the vaccine requirement if a vaccine is medically contraindicated, if medical necessity requires a delay in vaccination, or if they are legally entitled to a reasonable accommodation due to a disability or sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances. Employees may also request accommodation (with verification) for other parts of the policies, including masking and testing, for medical or religious reasons.

The district is required by law to keep a roster of the vaccination status of all employees. Any records related to an employee’s vaccination status, including the employee vaccination status roster, would continue to be considered confidential employee medical records not subject to public disclosure. They would be stored as employee medical records consistent with the law, according to policy.

New employees would be subject to the provisions of the policy upon hire as soon as practicable. Within seven days of hire, new employees would need to provide proof of their vaccination status to the district in accordance with the requirements or abide by the regular testing and face covering requirements.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

