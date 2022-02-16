Forest City school board pursues state funding for increased enrollment

The Forest City school board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a submission for $32,521 in funding to the School Budget Review Committee.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said that last year preschool programs were hit hard by dropped funding. He called it an offset, allowing school districts that had increased enrollment to submit for SBRC review. Lehmann recommended board members pursue the spending authority.

Lehmann also presented a newly drafted para-educator certification plan, which includes wage incentives for paraprofessionals who become licensed and/or hold a degree in the education field.

“I appreciate the work of Sara (Meinders) and our staff to put a plan together,” Lehmann said. “It is a chance for them to go get training and be compensated for it.”

Board members approved school lunch and student fees for next school year. Lehmann noted that right now school lunches are free, so it will be interesting to see how collecting fees again goes next school year.

“We’re already below what we’re supposed to be, so we have to increase (fees) incrementally,” board vice president Keila Buffington said.

Lehmann noted that school lunch menus have been changing frequently this year due to supply chain issues. He said there have been significant increases in food costs and gas prices for transportation.

Retired educator offers services

Steve Westerberg introduced himself to school board members and offered his services to the district. He cited unprecedented attacks on public education in recent years and said he is willing to meet with legislators, make phone calls, and send letters and emails on behalf of the district. Westerberg has been retired for about 18 months after working for about 40 years in education.

“The attacks on public education in the Legislature right now is something I thought I would never see,” Westerberg said. “It seems to be ramping up. I think we need to respond. Unfortunately, the teaching profession has been denigrated by the way it has been the last several years. We need to be advocates or it could get worse.”

Westerberg said that his wife, Nancy, is from the Forest City area and he has had lots of his relatives go through the Forest City Community School District.

“He has been a great resource to me and a great advocate for public education,” said Lehmann, who later acknowledged that “the attacks going on against public education are taking a toll on staff.” Lehmann also noted that Ray Beebe of the Forest City Education Foundation is working hard to communicate with people about issues of concern to educators.

The board also addressed employee contracts, adjustments, and resignations.

Contracts effective in the 2022-23 School Year include Kari Wooldridge, preschool teacher; Slade Sifuentes, fourth grade teacher; Natalie Lindsay, high school special education; Brittany Milbrandt, kindergarten teacher; Katelyn Hunt, fourth grade teacher; Ryan Faught, agriculture teacher, FFA Advisor and assistant wrestling coach.

Adjustments include an increase in hours for Marcy Hanson in food service.

Resignations include Scott Riggen, assistant golf coach and, at the end of the 2021-22 school year, Haley Hinrichs, agriculture/FFA; Steve Hall, paraprofessional; Marty Trees, transportation; Jason Sopko, middle school football and basketball coach; Sarah Davis, high school English; and no later than Sept. 16, 2022, Cathy Burke in the print center, and at the end of the 2022-23 school year, Glenda Keough, food service director.

In other business, the school board:

Set a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. on March 14, regarding a tile easement with Adam Lackore, who is an adjacent land owner west of where the district’s solar panels are planned to be installed.

Voted to have Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association continue to serve as the district’s internet provider. Lehmann recommended WCTA, saying it had been a strong partner to the district for years. Windstream also submitted a bid to provide internet service to the district.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

