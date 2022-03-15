Forest City school board expands $1,000 retention bonus to all teachers, staff

The Forest City school board voted unanimously to expand upon Gov. Kim Reynold’s recently unveiled retention bonus plan that provides $1,000 of additional state funding to full-time classroom teachers in Iowa.

The district plans to use its general fund dollars to pay all its remaining teachers and staff a similar retention payment. It will necessitate a $95,000 amendment to the current 2021-22 fiscal year budget. The Board will hold a 6:30 p.m. April 11 public hearing on the 2021-22 budget amendment that will also include a proposed additional $40,000 due to the district’s rising food and nutrition costs. That hearing is also scheduled for the district’s proposed 2022-23 budget.

“We would have liked to have seen everyone covered because we think all staff are key,” superintendent Darwin Lehmann said.

School board president Gary Ludwig agreed, saying “that’s the fair way to do it. With our financial situation, we’re able to do it.”

Board secretary and school district business manager Sara Meinders said monies from the general fund will be used for the current fiscal year budget amendment.

Meinders discussed the district’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year and tax rates. Notable in the discussion were some challenges. The district is facing a loss of tax valuation revenue from gas and electric utilities due to the reconditioning of wind turbines near Crystal Lake.

“It is the first time the taxable valuation has gone down,” said Meinders of her years with school district. She said the valuation starts over at zero with the refurbishing of the existing wind turbines, which occurs in three phases. This is after tax valuation increased annually for many years. Superintendent Lehmann said of the three phases, the first phase that is applicable to the upcoming fiscal year budget will have the largest financial impact on the district, the second phase will be less of a hit, and the third phase should have little or no impact.

“So, we’ll have a decline of nearly $11 million in our valuation,” Lehmann said. “That’s a big number.”

Meinders noted that there is still active legislation to review the implications of the tax change for reconditioning the wind turbines, which are being pushed by various political factions. In spite of the challenges, Meinders said that tax levies for general, management, and physical plant and equipment funds will all decline slightly. The proposed property tax levy rate of 11.03151 per $1,000 valuation is less than the current fiscal year rate of 11.1069, which was down nearly 17 cents from fiscal year 2020-21. She said the full budget proposal will be noticed in the newspaper prior to the public hearing.

“If she had left our budget the same as it was (setup) last year, it would cost our patrons a quarter more per patron,” Lehmann said.

In other business, the board approved:

Renewal of its participation agreement with the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool Commission to pool risks and stabilize gas prices for public entities in conjunction with a certified natural gas provider. Both Meinders and Lehmann noted the importance of this risk pool agreement due to unstable and rising prices for natural gas.

Billing service agreement with Timberline Billing Service for Medicaid reimbursement billings through June 30, 2025.

Maintenance agreement for the John V. Hanson Center, which entails a one-hour per day cleaning arrangement.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0