Forest City school board approves transition to semesters next school year

The Forest City school board unanimously approved of the district moving from a trimester to semester schedule for the 2023-24 school year at its Oct. 10 meeting.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann presented an action plan for the transition. Board Secretary and Business Manager Sara Meinders said there will be numerous minor modifications that will need to be made. She said final preparations should be completed in the July to August 2023 timeframe.

High School Principal Ken Baker, who has been working extensively on the overall transition, said the change should provide several advantages such as improved student numbers in courses overall, better alignment for students going to college after high school, and better use of teaching resources.

In other business, the board approved:

$791,022 allowable growth request to the School Budget Review Committee for allowable growth due to a negative special education balance.

Cooperative sharing agreement for girls wrestling.

Resolution for continued participation in the instructional support levy.

Change in a job description from Dean of Students to Director of Student Support and Technology Integration.

New employment contracts for Mike Van Oort as Director of Student Support and Technology Integration for the remainder of 2022-23 school year and Zach Dillavou as Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for the 2023-24 school year.