Forest City school board approves strategic staffing plan in split vote

On Sept. 12, the Forest City school board approved a strategic staffing plan for the 2023-24 school year and future school years. It makes some significant changes to help improve student achievement, recruit and retain teachers, and meet curriculum needs.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said the plan has been in the works for a couple of years. It includes a new position of executive director of teaching and learning, which will garner an estimated salary and benefit package of $175,000-$180,000. The school board’s 5-2 approval of the plan (Beth Clouse and Troy Thompson dissented) allows for the new position and several others, plus two restructured Teacher Leadership Consortium positions, to be posted and filled for next school year.

“This position will definitely help teachers be better teachers, principals be better principals, and students be better students,” said Board Secretary/Business Manager Sara Meinders, describing it as a curriculum director type of position under a different name. “There is no doubt in my mind that this will be a benefit.”

The new position will report directly to Superintendent Lehmann. Plans are to post for it in December or January 2023 before interviewing candidates and hiring in the following two months.

“It is a big deal,” said Board President Gary Ludwig. “You’re going to hear about it out on the street.”

Board members Clouse and Thompson voiced some concerns. Clouse advocated for a more grass roots approach with more teacher involvement to achieve some of the same goals, rather than a top-down approach.

“I’d love to get that feedback from the teachers themselves or to get their input as a piece of this over-arching position.” Clouse said.

Board member Eric Kingland noted this position should be key to in-house training and success.

“It is a lot of money and it’s a big decision,” Kingland said. “I don’t have a problem with it. I could justify it with anyone who asked me, in my opinion.”

Troy Thompson said having more specific benchmarks and timelines established for the position would make him more comfortable with moving forward with it.

“It’s more than our teachers make, so this person is really above faculty,” said Thompson, but he insisted he would be okay with the expenditure with additional safeguards in place to help achieve the best results.

The person hired will be working district-wide and will see the whole picture as opposed to principals in the individual school buildings who are solely looking at their curriculum needs, according to Meinders. Superintendent Lehmann described the new position and the overall strategic plan as a positive, saying he believes it can improve student test scores and academic achievement from “good to great.”

“Darwin (Lehmann) is a true educator,” said Ludwig, noting his 15-plus years of service. “He’s thought it out. He’s never steered us wrong.”

The plan also includes a redefined dean of students position at the elementary school. It is quasi administration and could become a feeder program into the district’s future administrator openings. This position change is because Mallory Zeismer is moving back to the interventionist position due to the needs of the district. The district hopes to post the elementary dean of students position in September and hire someone by October or November.

There are also principal and middle school dean of students/guidance counselor positions built into the plan as contingencies. It was noted that if Dan Rosacker retires, it would provide guidance for filling his position. The two TLC positions in the plan are simply being restricted to meet needs of the district. They are for TLC instructional coach positions for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade English language arts and math. Those positions will be posted in early 2023 with hopes of hiring by February or March 2023.

Trimester to semester preparations

Forest City High School Principal Ken Baker informed school board members about efforts to get systems in place and formulate an action plan for transitioning from academic trimesters to semesters. He recommended it should come before the school board as an action item soon.

“Right now, it’s all behind the scenes,” Baker said. “So, when it gets pushed out and the state checks it, everything is in semester courses. It’s so it does take place smoothly and our kids do not have issues with transcripts and so forth.”

Baker said the most changes would be necessary at the high school and that the biggest thing will probably be whether the first semester can end before the holiday break. The proposal will call for semester courses to begin in fall 2023.

“It would really benefit our students if we can end the semester before the holiday break in the winter,” Baker said. “Probably 99.9% of students who come to Forest City from another school are semester students.”

Superintendent Lehmann briefly discussed some benefits of the change at a prior board meeting this spring, noting that some classes are seeing low student numbers. He suggested that is not an effective use of teaching resources and said that semesters could offer better alignment with colleges and universities, help reduce some elective offerings, and maintain full teacher schedules.

“You won’t have a class offering taught with one student,” Lehmann said. “We should be able to get a little higher (class) numbers that way.”

Lehmann said state accreditation goes on half credits and the district gets “dinged” for trimesters. He noted that most core courses are year-long. The superintendent said that if the district had the numbers to support the electives, it might be a different situation but that is not the case.

It was noted during the meeting that Forest City went to, and has maintained, the existing trimester format in 1991.

Baker also repeatedly cited both the lower number of students in some course offerings as well as lower overall student numbers as factors.

“It’s certainly a process,” Baker said. “I think it’s the right direction to make this shift now. I’ve not heard objections.”

Baker also said there is a desire to bring physics back to the high school realm as interested FCHS students have been taking it through Waldorf University.

Superintendent Lehmann informed board members that they will have an action plan on the issue before them in October.

In other business, the board approved:

Resolution to continue participation in the instructional support levy. It is revisited every five years and essentially all school districts in Iowa participate. It has helped fund many technology needs in the past. Passage of the resolution does not approve a related tax surcharge, which occurs at budget time annually.

Creation of an agency accounting service fund. It will help keep funds separate for ventures where the Forest City school district acts as a fiscal agent, but funds are not for the Forest City district.

Updated list for available level 2 investigators as approved by the Iowa Area Education Agencies. The district will continue its traditional use of the Forest City Police Department for level 1 and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office as level 2 investigators, but this will provide additional options.

Board and superintendent goals focusing on curriculum and student achievement, staff retainment and recruitment, and district financials.

Annual Forest City Education Association seniority list.