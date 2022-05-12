Forest City school board approves staff changes, Hall of Fame inductees

Forest City school board members approved district employee contracts and staffing changes at their May 9 meeting.

Contracts are for Jeff Clemens and D.J. Wolfram as full-time custodial and substitute bus driver staff as well as Lourdes Valdez as a paraprofessional, Hannah Vaughn as halftime assistant drama coach, and Courtney Rogne as a sixth-grade teacher.

Employee contract adjustments that were approved include the transfer of Cassandra Schulze from paraprofessional to elementary secretary and assistant, Jason Weiss with a decrease in custodial days to 180 per year, the transfer of Heather Kluver from assistant business manager to print center technician, and a wage adjustment for Laurie Wencl.

Employee resignations were approved for the end of the school year for elementary special education teacher Aleysha Brandt and middle school science teacher/softball coach Justin Uhlenhopp.

The board unanimously approved Bruce Kluver and Steve Olson to become the latest members of the Forest City Community School District Hall of Fame. They were recommended by the Hall of Fame Committee and will be recognized at a later date.

In other business, the board:

Was honored for May School Board Recognition Month by Superintendent Darwin Lehmann and Board Secretary Sara Meinders on behalf of the Forest City community. They thanked board members Beth Clouse, Keila Buffington, Eric Kingland, Gary Ludwig, David Reese, Kim Severson, and Troy Thompson for their service to the district.

Waived the previously scheduled last day of school May 31 for all students because the instructional hours requirements of the Iowa Department of Education will have been met. The official last day will now be on May 27. May 31 will be a contract day for all school staff previously contracted to work on that day.

Approved a multi-year memorandum of understanding with Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates for the 2022-23 school year. This was the first year of the Forest City iJAG program and school officials are planning to expand. It is intended to increase graduation rates, improve workforce skills, and help students successfully transition to life after high school.

Approved the continuation of sharing agreements for the 2022-23 school year, including the superintendent to Central Springs, 50%; business manager to North Iowa, 20%; human resources from North Iowa, 20%; media specialist to Northwood, 12 days; and communications director to Central Springs, as needed.

Approved the 28E.3 agreement for the North Iowa Therapeutic Instructional Consortium and Four Oaks for the 2022-23 school year.

Approved the Specialty Underwriter Insurance equipment breakdown insurance renewal for the 2022-23 school year. It includes the addition of optional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning coverage.

