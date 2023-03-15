The Forest City school board finalized Iowa Secretary of State-required redistricting at its March 13 meeting.

Board members unanimously approved the Redistricting Plan 2 recommendation of Jodi Flory of Cornerstone Geospatial Consulting. It adjusts school district boundaries to finalize election details. The change requirement stemmed from a variance greater than 10% between the largest and the smallest director districts following the 2020 census.

The adopted plan has low population deviations and low number of added voting precinct splits. It has Director Districts 2 and 5 following the county boundary, which makes for longer districts. Precinct splits occur in District 5 in Winnebago County and Precinct 1 in Hancock County, outside of Forest City.

In a public hearing on the redistricting proposal prior to the vote, Board Secretary Sara Meinders said that no comments were received. No comments were provided at the hearing.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann presented employee contracts, wages, sub rates, and hiring bases for the 2023-24 fiscal year with an issue date of March 15 and a return date of April 5. Teachers will receive a pool raise of $2,200 per teacher, which equals a 4.56% increase. Non-certified staff and administrators also receive a 4.56% salary increase. Hiring bases have been increased to an $11.00 minimum hourly wage. If any staff member was to earn an hourly wage below $11 after the 4.56% salary increase, it will move to $11 or more depending on seniority. Support staff that have been employed for a number of years divisible by five receive another 2% salary increase. The board unanimously approved the contracts and wages as presented.

Board Secretary Meinders presented a draft proposal of the district’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget, which she said would be finalized and provided to the newspaper for notice publication around March 20. She said next year’s proposed property tax levy rate looked to be $10.99809 per $1,000 taxable valuation, which is less than $11.031510 in the current year. Meinders noted that some tax valuations may have increased, which would also influence personal property taxes to be paid.

“We can only control the tax rate,” said Superintendent Lehmann, noting that it would be more than $0.03 less next year based on the current proposal.

Meinders said the draft budget presented at the meeting would still be subject to changes. It would generate a total of just over $5.22 million, which is up from just over $5.05 million in the current year. It was noted in her review that the school district budget will not include any debt service costs.

“That’s the best number on the board,” Board Chairman Gary Ludwig said. “How many school districts are debt-free?”

Meinders also presented a proposed $401,340 increase amendment to the previously approved 2022-2023 budget. It would increase expenditures for instruction by $373,176, total support services by $356,502, and non-instructional programs by $63,474, but would include an expenditure decrease of $391,812 as well.

“The biggest change is we did not do the solar project,” said Meinders, noting the reallocation of funds to other things.

Meinders noted that the amendment would include the addition of about $26,000 for costs associated with the replacement of student laptops. The support services increase accounts for increased costs, a lease, and staff changes. The non-instructional programs increase includes increased food supply costs.

The board approved setting public hearings at 6:30 p.m. on April 10 for the proposed 2023-24 budget and proposed 2022-23 budget amendment as well as for a proposed general fund flexibility account transfer.

The board also approved fees and hot lunch/nutrition prices for the 2023-24 school year. Fees will not change while nutrition prices will increase approximately 8% next year. Meinders said that the district’s nutrition costs are less than the federal reimbursement rate. A required change related to the adult meal prices contributed to the increase. The existing adult lunch price of $4.15 will increase to $4.50 next year as part of the K-12 programs. The adult breakfast will price will increase from $2.40 to $2.60.

In addition, extra juice, fruit, and milk will increase from $0.55 to $0.60 while student lunches will increase $0.25. Reduced-price lunch costs will not change and will remain $0.40. School board members also approved the district’s annual purchasing agreement with Central Rivers AEA for food and small wares in the 2023-24 school year.

In other business, the board approved:

New postage machine lease agreement. The district currently pays $495.00 quarterly for a five-year-old machine ($1,980 annually). The new lease agreement includes a new machine for $454.38 quarterly ($1,817 annually). The agreement is for another 60 months with Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Renewal participation agreement with the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool Commission to pool risks and stabilize gas prices for public entities. It is in conjunction with a certified natural gas provider.

Purchase of a new $81,953 scoreboard and sound systems for football and track at the high school field from Daktronics.