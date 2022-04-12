Forest City school board approves new budget, increase in current budget

After a public hearing on April 11, the Forest City school board approved its fiscal year 2023 budget that will reduce the current tax levy by more than 7 cents as well as a $135,000 increase amendment to its current fiscal year budget.

The amendment to the current budget includes cost increases related to teacher and staff retention payments and food costs. It increases instructional spending by $95,000 and non-instructional spending by $40,000 for overall total expenditures of more than $18.9 million.

Regarding the district’s additional expenses of expanding on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ $1,000 retention payments for full-time teachers to all FCHS teachers and staff recently, superintendent Darwin Lehmann shared “thank you” cards received with school board members.

The approved 2023 budget is set at more than $24.8 in total budget resources/requirements (down from $25.3 million) with a property tax rate of 11.03151 per $1,000 taxable valuation. It is a decrease of 0.07539 from the current year total levy rate of 11.10690. Tax levied on property is reduced from $5.2 million in the re-estimated 2022 fiscal year to $5.0 million for 2023.

The facilities and construction line in non-instructional program increases from about $1.8 million in the re-estimated 2022 budget to $2.4. There is no debt service budgeted. Total revenues remain steady with the current year at $18.0 million with total expenditures/transfers up slightly from $18.5 to $19.6 million. The ending fund balance for 2023 is projected at $5.2 million. It is $6.7 million in the re-estimated 2022 budget.

Board Secretary Sara Meinders noted in the public hearing that no written comments on the proposed 2023 budget and 2022 budget amendments were received. No oral comments were provided during the public hearing.

The board also approved employee contracts and resignations.

Contracts are with Christopher Wellendorf as assistant food service director (starting in June); Steve Staudt as assistant golf coach for one year; Caleb Hovenga for 2022-23 as high school special education teacher and for endorsement agreement; Griffin Meadors as middle/high school Instrumental music instructor, high school band advisor, and summer 2022 band; Ryan Frederich as middle/high school e-sports coach; and Hannah Vaughan as assistant drama instructor.

Contract adjustments are with Merriya Ruiter as yearbook advisor for 2022-23 and Dawn Rutt as assistant summer band leader in 2022.

Cory Schmitt is resigning at the end of the 2021-22 school year as middle/high school instrumental music instructor, high school band advisor, and summer 2022 band advisor.

In other business, Superintendent Lehmann announced the receipt of $57,000 in computer science grants

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

