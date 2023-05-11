The Forest City School Board approved price quotes for a middle school locker room remodeling project at an April 27 special meeting. It also reset the district’s year-end school calendar.

The board members approved a $52,072 quote of Larson Contracting Central LLC for the work. It was the low bid of three submitted. The board also approved a $28,283 quote from Innovative for the purchase of 35 new lockers for the high school girls’ locker room.

In other business, Superintendent Darwin Lehmann discussed possible changes to the 2022-23 school calendar. He said students would have been required to attend school through May 31, per the existing calendar, to make up two missed dates due to inclement weather.

The board unanimously approved an early dismissal around lunch time on May 26 to accommodate traffic congestion as visitors begin to arrive in Forest City for Denim Fest as well as setting it as the last day of student attendance. All teachers will be required to attend professional development on May 30-31 to fulfill their employment contracts. Support staff working a 180-day contract will be given the option to work in an additional assignment area on those dates or take the time off as unpaid.