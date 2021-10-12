Forest City school board approves funds for special education spending

The Forest City Board of Education on Oct. 12 approved tapping into cash reserves for $501,477 in supplemental funds to pay a School Budget Review Committee allowable growth special education deficit for 2020-21.

Board Secretary Sara Meinders cited higher such deficit amounts in 2019-20 ($697,332) and 2018-19 ($704,304). She said that there is no additional tax levy.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said that the December monthly meeting of the school board will be its first with a new board following the Nov. 2 city/school election.

Candidates Beth Clouse, Andrew Fedders, and incumbent Eric Kingland were slated to compete in District 1. Troy Thompson is on the ballot for District 2 with David Reese and Rick Wiley vying in District 3. The board terms are for four years.

Lehmann reported that elementary student participation in the school lunch program has increased to more than 57 percent. It had been about 23-25 percent in recent years. In addition, a good number of elementary students are participating in the school breakfast program this year. More students are also participating in the middle school and high school meal programs this year, which feature more of a "breakfast-on-the-go," he noted.

The board also approved locking in a 0.3 percent interest rate with Manufacturers Bank and Trust for a one-year certificate of deposit on $2,328,863 of excess general funds. Meinders said MBT has provided the district with the "best rate around historically," noting that interest rates are near historic lows presently.

