Forest City School Board approves fiscal year budget that reduces tax levy

Forest City School Board members unanimously approved the district’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget on April 12, which will lower its overall property tax levy by nearly 17 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation.

This levy rate for the upcoming fiscal year is 11.1069, which is down from 11.2764 in the current fiscal year. This would result in a tax bill decline of about $6 on a $200,000 property valuation.

Taxes collected from property levy are anticipated to be approximately $5.2 million in the new budget compared to about $5.1 million in the re-estimated fiscal year 2020-21 budget.

No written or oral comments/objections from the public were received on the new budget.

The balanced fiscal year 2021-22 budget of just over $22.8 million will leave the district with an ending fund balance of nearly $4 million. Both superintendent Darwin Lehmann and business manager Sara Meinders noted that current district policy allows for overestimation of expenditures, which could come in at less than the $22.8 million figure.

In other business: