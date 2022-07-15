Forest City school board approves employee contracts, purchases for 2022-23

At its July 11 meeting, the Forest City school board approved several employee contracts and purchases for the upcoming school year.

Contracts were approved with Jeri Edel for an Algebra I online course; Parker Eaton for middle school science teacher; and Breanne Johnson as a paraprofessional.

The board approved the purchase of purchase a 2023 model 77 passenger school bus from Hoglund Bus Company for $118,899 with an anticipated delivery date by Aug. 1.

Board members also adjusted fees for the 2022-23 school year:

$17.00 middle school yearbooks, due to increased print cost

$4.15 adult lunch meal price, due to the Iowa Department of Education requiring that adult lunch meal prices need to be at minimum $4.1275.

The board approved a new copier lease agreement with Access Systems for seven new units district wide to replace out-of-date units. It is a five-year lease agreement for $944 per month. The board also entered into an agreement with JRT Sales, LLC & K-BID to sell obsolete district equipment via their online auction consignment.

Finally, the board approved a continuing memorandum of understanding with North Iowa Community Action Organization to operate the Head Start program for the 2022-2023 school year.