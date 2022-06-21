Forest City Rotary Club will host Puckerbrush meal following July 16 parade

The Forest City Rotary Club will be its annual Puckerbrush fundraiser meal by the Winnebago County Courthouse, starting at about 11 a.m. on July 16 and immediately following the Puckerbrush parade.

The meal cost will be $10 in advance or $10 at the door, which includes a pulled pork sandwich, chips, cookie and water. A second meal option will be loaded pork nachos, cookie and water. Tickets are available from all Rotarians in advance or can be purchased at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce as well MBT and NSB Banks.

Rotary's business and professional leaders worldwide provide humanitarian service, encourage ethical standards in all vocations, and help foster goodwill and peace. Since Rotary's motto is "Service above Self," the Forest City Rotary Club has focused its fundraising efforts to support both local and international needs. Matching gifts from the Rotary Foundation and Rotary International have helped the local club maximize the impact of its gifts to the community.

The Forest City Rotary Club has recently participated in the Rotary Corner Mitten Fund, Neighborhood Food Bank, Shop with a Cop, Wrap with Rotary, Waldorf University Scholarships, area tree projects, and local grants with matching project funds.

The club accepts donations and hosts many fundraising events each year, which includes the Puckerbrush Fundraiser meal. Persons can donate by mailing a check to Forest City Rotary Club in care of Treasurer Kathy Rollefson, 249 East L Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436.

