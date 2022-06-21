Forest City Rotary Club tournament is July 8 at Bear Creek Golf Course

The Forest City Rotary Club will host a fundraising golf tournament with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on July 8 at Bear Creek Golf Course.

Persons should contact Bear Creek Golf Course for individual and team registrations or cart rentals by calling 585-1353 or signing up on the Bear Creek website, https://www.bearcreekfc.com/tournaments.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Andrew Fedders at 641-512-7311 or Andrew.fedders@pritchards.com.

The club also accepts donations and hosts many fundraising events each year, which includes the Puckerbrush Fundraiser meal. Persons can donate by mailing a check to Forest City Rotary Club in care of Treasurer Kathy Rollefson, 249 East L Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436.

