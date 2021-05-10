 Skip to main content
Forest City Rotary Club announces fundraising match in new library campaign
FOREST CITY

Forest City Rotary Club announces fundraising match in new library campaign

In a May 10 news release, the Forest City Rotary Club announced that it will immediately begin matching up to $25,000 of every dollar in donations to the Forest City Public Library fundraising campaign.

Rotary Club officials touted that each donation will go further with this generous match. The additional fundraising dollars will positively impact and help in many areas of the new library.

This will help fulfill the library capital campaign goals of 200 percent more children’s area, twice the young adult space, three times the overall meeting space including a community room and two additional meeting rooms, and 66 percent more access to computers.

To donate online, persons may visit www.forestcityia.com/library/donate. To donate by check, payable to “the Forest City Public Library Campaign,” mail to Forest City City Hall, P.O. Box 346, Forest City, Iowa, 50436.

