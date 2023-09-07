A group of city residents from the vicinity of G and Seventh Streets raised concerns about too many parked cars there to Forest City council members at their Sept. 5 meeting. It appears most of the parked cars belong to Waldorf University students as residents noted that most of them have out-of-state plates.

Former police chief and Councilman Dan Davis explained that one of those residents, Joy Newcom, had called and discussed the residents’ traffic safety concerns recently. Davis cited a narrow street, so there are vehicle navigation as well as line of sight issues with the parked cars. He said he went and observed the area and noted that even a sidewalk was blocked. He said the parked cars can make it nearly impossible to see when pulling out at an intersection there.

“What was suggested to me was a couple of ‘No Parking Here to Corner’ signs on 7th and back a ways (farther) on G,” said Davis, noting he believes it is Waldorf students trying to save a little money by not paying for parking lot permits or park a little closer, even though enough lot parking appears to be available to the students.

“We believe it is Waldorf students parking there, but they park there even on weekends (not just for classes),” said Newcom, noting that there is only one lane of traffic if cars are parked along the street. “It seems worse this year than ever.”

Another area resident, who walks regularly, said the line of sight going west on G Street is terrible. He said it is the most street parking issues he has seen in his 5-6 years of living in the area. Newcom listed 10 households in her neighborhood that are interested in finding solutions.

Davis said he recalls stricter enforcement of Waldorf student permits for parking lots in the past.

“They’re probably trying to save some money and not park in a lot,” Davis said. “I think that’s going to affect us with snow removal. If those cars are there during snow removal, that’s going to be an issue.”

Councilman Brad Buffington noted having previously worked at a university where it was the college’s responsibility to address the issue.

“I think we need to work with Waldorf to form some partnership for them to take some responsibility,” Buffington said.

“There are lots of open parking spots in other places,” Davis said. “There are places for them to go.”

Some other council members suggested Waldorf should simply pay for and use parking lot permits.

“We could look at something to get the line of sight better there,” said Street Superintendent Andrew Faber.

Mayor Ron Holland acknowledged residents’ concerns that no parking signs on one of the streets will probably need to go back 40 feet. He recommended sending the issue to the city’s street committee for further study with the agreement of the council. The mayor also voiced a positive note for neighborhood residents in attendance during the search for a solution, saying that Waldorf parking issues have typically eased in the second semester of most years.

The Forest City Enhancement Committee updated the council on its efforts to make a recreation trail proposal in the area behind Kwik Star a future reality. In includes the need for a pedestrian/biker bridge that will require hydraulic analysis and IDNR permitting as well as seeking easement from Kwik Star to use old railroad right of way in the area where the former rail bed might be used for a trail. Lots of brush and at least one large tree would also need to be removed.

The committee has not yet applied for any project grants, but plans to do so - similar to what was done with the Korth Nature Trail on the other side of Highway 69 in a previous trail project that connects the Hy-Vee parking lot to the Hynes Spur and J Street Trails.

“I was happy to see how fast the one down by Hy-Vee went,” Councilman Tony Mikes said. “I think the Korth family probably had a lot to do with that.”

Mikes encouraged the committee to solicit active project participation from Kwik Star officials because it would help bring people to their location.

“I’d push Kwik Star pretty hard on that, not just the easement,” Mikes said.

“I think this is awesome,” Buffington said. “It’s great. We’re connecting people in a part of town where they don’t have a (good) way to get around.”

“People on the north end, they almost have to get on the highway with a golf cart or something like that to get somewhere,” Mayor Holland said. “If you can pull that off, kudos to you and your committee.”

The council approved a $47,738 price quote from Forest City Ford for a 2024 Ford F-Series pickup truck, which should be available within 4-5 months. Street Superintendent Faber said it will have remote start, which is important as well as power windows and locks. The department had $47,000 budgeted for a truck and Faber said some other budget items would be shifted to accommodate the additional cost.

The council also approved a $3,500 cost for the electric department to purchase a large storage container from Any Way You Want It Storage in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Electric Supervisor Duane Kuhn said the department already has two other large containers that are similar, but they are full of parts with many other parts taking up space at the light plant.

“We have parts laying all over the place,” Kuhn said. “In the basement of the light plant, we have parts on pallets.”

In other business, council members approved a resolution on annual budget transfers for fiscal year 2023 as well as fiscal year 2023 financial statements.