The City of Forest City has contracted with Mosquito Control of Iowa to provide protection from mosquitoes in town during the 2022 season.

Residents wanting to be notified prior to mosquito spraying are asked to visit city hall to sign a pre-notification or no-spray register prior to June 3.

Anyone with questions may contact city hall at 641-585-3574 or Mosquito Control of Iowa at 712-848-3295 or www.mosquitocontrolofiowa.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0