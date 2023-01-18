Forest City residents among those attending Capitol hearing on school vouchers

On the night of Jan. 17, the newly created Iowa House Education Reform Committee held a public hearing at the State Capitol in Des Moines.

The committee heard from opponents and supporters of Governor Kim Reynolds’ plan to spend nearly $1 billion of taxpayer money on private school tuition over the next four years. Among those traveling to the Iowa Statehouse were a group of Forest City residents, including Forest City Community School District Board of Education President Gary Ludwig, Forest City Education Foundation Board President Raymond Beebe, Steve Westerberg, Joe and Claudia Tillman, and others.

If passed, this new law would provide $7,500 of state funds per year to each student attending a private K-12 school, regardless of family income. This bill that is called “Parent Choice” by supporters would result in a reduction of $1 billion in state aid to public schools over the next four years and a minimum of $350 million annually each year thereafter.

The law would not require private schools to accept all students or include any additional accountability for receiving public money. There were 120 people registered to speak to the committee with only 44 having time to speak during the 90-minute hearing.

Those supporting or opposing the bill were also able to post comments online. Of those leaving comments, 73% were opposed to the voucher bill while 27% favored it.

Those wishing to share their views on this bill should contact their legislators soon as this bill is moving through the legislature quickly.