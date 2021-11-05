Forest City resident gives back as court-appointed special advocate

Todd Greene of Forest City is the area’s newest advocate of North Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocates.

An Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at Waldorf University, Greene was sworn in recently by the Honorable Judge Adam Sauer. As a CASA volunteer, Greene will advocate for children who have been abused and neglected in Winnebago, Cerro Gordo, and surrounding counties.

North Iowa CASA Program Coordinator Crystal Engstrom explained that Greene and other CASA volunteers serve as advocates for the child or children to which they are assigned. A CASA advocate reviews records and talks to parents, social workers, teachers, and others who have knowledge of child situations. They then make recommendations to the court about what is in the best interest of children.

According to Engstrom, the North Iowa CASA program needs more volunteers from this area. All training is provided free-of-charge and virtual training is available. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, have some flexibility in their schedules, and pass background checks.

For those who may be unable to volunteer, donations to the program are greatly appreciated. For more information on volunteering or donating, contact Crystal Engstrom at 515-824-6001 or crystal.engstrom@dia.iowa.gov, or visit https://childadvocacy.iowa.gov.

