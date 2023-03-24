On March 13, Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones provided school board members with a stark reminder of behavioral issues more schools across the state, region, and country are facing with increasing frequency since the COVID pandemic.

Jones said that the school is addressing this, in part, through counseling, which is something that has been provided to 97 different students this school year. He noted that Guidance Counselors Allison Moore and Tami Dillavou have had 196 different interactions involving one-on-one counseling this year.

“A lot of times the parents themselves are needing counseling,” Principal Jones said. “They’re not trained for parental counseling, but will set them up with supports and do what they can. There are times when parents just lack skills at home with their kids. Some of it, I think, is definitely COVID related. These kids were not around people for a long time. The world is just a different place now.”

Jones said the school district has a great support group with Elementary Director of Student Services Mike Van Oort and Interventionist Mallory Ziesmer providing behavioral support to at least 17 students on a weekly basis. Jones said Ziesmer sees 12 such students on a consistent basis and also teaches three classes that require behavioral support. It stems from a wide array of frustration, outbursts, and physical reactions such as hitting, kicking, or throwing things that some students are displaying at times.

Every Tuesday, Dillavou, Ziesmer, Van Oort, and Jones meet to discuss student behavioral concerns. They also communicate closely with parents, teachers, and the Area Education Agency about issues. Jones said other staff, counselors, even social workers can be brought in, if necessary.

“Sometimes they can receive help from 4 Oaks or Pinecrest in Mason City,” Jones said. “I’m thankful for these options.”

Jones said that Melanie Harms-Espeland, who came to Forest City from Waldorf University this year, works with level 3 behavioral students, who are at-risk for impulse control, executive functioning, attention deficit behaviors, task completion issues and, sometimes, medicines that must be taken regularly to maintain high functioning. He explained that Harms-Espeland is very busy and takes a lot of verbal and physical abuse from those students due to their tendencies.

“Melanie is pretty special,” Jones said. “I think we lucked out with Melanie with all her knowledge.”

Board members and administration expressed gratitude for being informed of how the trend is being addressed.

“I appreciate your transparency, so we know where you are at,” Board Member Troy Thompson said.

“This is not just a Forest City thing we’re talking about,” said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “This is statewide. This is nationwide. It goes back to COVID. There are repercussions.”

Jones agreed and said the hard work is making a positive difference in many young lives.

“We’re going to come out of this,” Jones said. “We’re going to continue to tend to socialization skills. It takes time. We’re still pretty close to the pandemic. From the beginning of the year, our first graders have improved tremendously. Some were not involved in anything at all prior to this.”

Jones noted that students are even allowed brief monitored breaks to run around briefly in the gym and burn off energy, which helps them calm down.

“It just takes a lot of energy,” said Jones, noting that the school has enough resources to address the behavioral issues, but there are bad days. “There are times when my teaching staff is just very worn out at the end of the day or the week.”

Forest City High School Principal Ken Baker said there has been some ebb and flow, but disciplinary and behavioral issues at the high school too. He mentioned that the school is working on some concerns with a young group of boys this year, saying eight of them sit near the faculty table at lunch. He said there was a group of girls that went through something similar last school year.

“We certainly have mental health issues that are going on,” Baker said. “Mr Z. (High School Guidance Counselor Derek Ziesmer) is a busy guy. The good news is a lot of these kids show up every day. So, they must have something positive about going to school.”

Jones agreed that having them in school is best.

“I’d rather keep kids in school,” Jones said. “Out-of-school suspension is a last resort.”