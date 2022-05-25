Forest City Public Library Summer Reading Program starts on June 6

The Forest City Public Library Summer Reading program will commence on Monday, June 6.

“Read beyond the beaten path - a camping adventure” will be the theme. This Monday program is for children age 3 to 12. Registration will start at 10 a.m. on June 6.

Activities for children age 6 to 12 will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Toddler story time will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays for children age 5 and younger.

In the first Tuesday activity on June 7, children will paint “kindness” rocks. Other activities and programs are still being planned.

Books will be provided to children when they visit the library. For the children who complete the program, and their reading challenges, there will be drawings for rewards after July 8. Rewards will be related to camping and the outdoors.

Anyone may call the library at 641-585-4542 for more information.

