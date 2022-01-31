Forest City Public Library plans Wednesday after-school programs for students

The Forest City Public Library is continuing its Wednesday after-school programs in February.

Programs include stories, crafts, and a variety of activities. The Wednesday after-school is fun is held from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. for students in first through fifth grades.

Upcoming programs planned for February are as follows:

Feb. 9 - Valentine's Day

Feb. 16 - Birds

Feb. 23 - Penguins

Library director Christa Cosgriff said that whenever school has been cancelled or is on break, the library program is also cancelled. For questions or additional information, parents may call the library at 641-585-4542.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0