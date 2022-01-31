 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forest City Public Library plans Wednesday after-school programs for students

  • Updated
The Forest City Public Library is continuing its Wednesday after-school programs in February.

Programs include stories, crafts, and a variety of activities. The Wednesday after-school is fun is held from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. for students in first through fifth grades.

Upcoming programs planned for February are as follows:

  • Feb. 9 - Valentine's Day
  • Feb. 16 - Birds
  • Feb. 23 - Penguins 

Library director Christa Cosgriff said that whenever school has been cancelled or is on break, the library program is also cancelled. For questions or additional information, parents may call the library at 641-585-4542.

Osage School District adopts new COVID-19 plan

