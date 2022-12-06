Forest City Public Library hosted 'Gnomes for the Holidays' open house

To say it was a gnome theme at the Dec. 3 Forest City Public Library Christmas Open House would be a gross understatement. The Little ones were featured throughout the library during its “Gnomes for the Holidays” themed holiday celebration with area residents.

There were gnomes on a large entryway bulletin board that greeted guests as they arrived and departed. There were gnomes on end tables, with a festive food spread provided by library employees/board members and their families, on bookshelves, even next to paper trees that have remained in place on the north wall ever since the library’s summer camping themed reading activities for area children (albeit redecorated for Christmas).

Longtime Library Director Christa Cosgriff said the gnome theme surfaced shortly after last year’s December open house. She noted that gnomes came from any places she and other staff could find them.

“It just hit us that would be really fun to do,” Cosgriff said. “After the summer reading program, we started putting those gnomes beside trees that were set up for the camping theme this summer.”

Cosgriff said packing and wrapping paper were used on the wall trees, which were transformed by adding the cardinal and snow owl for winter.

“We just keep changing things,” she said. “We holiday decorated the paper trees. We have one staff member (Linda Jordahl) who is very creative. She also made hanging snowflakes.”

A library employee of more than seven years, Jordahl called arts and crafts a longtime love of hers that brings her and others joy throughout the year.

“That’s just what I do,” Jordahl said. “I like doing crafty things. I spend a lot of time looking at Pinterest and trying to figure out how I can make things, or Christa says ‘can you make these?’ and I do.”

On the front desk just inside the library doors is a tall stack of Jordahl’s sewn and themed (arts, sports, education, nature and more) fabric bookmarks. The popular items sell for $1 apiece with funds going toward needed funds for the new library project to be located next door in the former Forest City Foods building. Jordahl said she has made more than 200 of the mostly cotton fabric bookmarks to date.

“People have been buying them like three at a time,” Cosgriff said.

Children who visit the library also eagerly anticipate the release of Jordahl’s latest craft items, which have been unveiled monthly.

“Kids come in here all the time and ask if we have another one of her craft ideas,” said library co-worker of several years, Soni Kegler, while pulling out this month’s color-paper Santa, reindeer (Rudolph with his visible red nose), and snowman with top hat. “It’s a quick turnaround for this because we do Thanksgiving.”

Jordahl acknowledged it is hard work, but fun and well worth it for the kids.

“It’s tearing all that stuff down and putting the new things up quickly,” said Jordahl, noting that she and Kegler worked together on the entryway bulletin board comprised of holiday gnomes.

Jordahl noted Cosgriff’s dedication to the success of the open house.

“She keeps her eyes open for things that are going to pertain to our Christmas theme throughout the year,” said Jordahl, noting that about 47 of a typical year’s 50-plus visitors had already walked through the doors just past halfway through the two-hour event.

“We all chip in,” she said. “We have a sign-up. The board does certain things – cider, coffee, meatballs, and cheese, and veggie trays.”

Noah Thorson, 5, of Forest City was tasting holiday treats, including his “Grandma Jaci” Thorson’s homemade kringla of which she donated four dozen. Thorson is the son of library board member Seth Thorson and Amy Thorson. Jaci Thorson said it was the second time she has brought kringla for a library event with the other being for a Norwegian festival theme.

“It’s because she’s the mother of one of the board members,” Kegler said. “We wanted to have Seth’s mom bring some in and knew she makes good ones. So, we asked him to have her make kringla. That’s so nice of her!”

Greeting everyone who was eating a large spread of holiday snacks and treats was a retiree of NSB Bank, Barb Mills of Forest City, who remains active as a writer and part-time library assistant for various activities and events.

“This is the first event where I’ve helped,” Mills said. “I help the library because I love books and write books.”

Mills’ writing focus is murder mysteries. She joked that they are void of bad things and quite family family, except that someone has to die for the mystery to ensue. Her latest book is titled “Poison Patchwork.” It was co-authored by Diane Quail, who made quilts with Mills dating back to the 1990s. Fittingly, the book is a quilt (murder) mystery. It is void of other bad things in its content, Mills insisted. The book was recently released this fall.

Tucked between the plates of food on tables where Mills greeted guests were napkins that read “I’ll be gnome for Christmas.”