In a Jan. 30 preliminary discussion on the fiscal 2023-24 budget with City Administrator and Clerk Daisy Huffman, Forest City council members heard that, unlike last year, the city’s property tax levy will likely need to be increased.

“Last year, we had a $0.46 decrease of the rate in our levy,” Huffman said. “This year, there is no way I cannot increase it back up.”

Huffman’s initially projected increase to the levy is $0.36, which would move the existing levy rate from $16.63 to $16.99 per $1,000 property valuation.

Huffman cited budgeted 6% general salary increases, 5.5% health insurance increases, and 10% property and liability insurance increases. She said initial general fund budget projections include more than $3.5 million in expenditures and $2.4 million in expenditures, before budget transfers. The city’s general fund levy decreased by $2,046 due to state legislative rollbacks.

General fund budget transfers discussed included up to $364,975 in revenue from Proprietary Funds for Payment in Lieu of Taxes, $125,130 from reserve accounts, $20,000 in hotel/motel funds to offset park projects, and $582,000 total from the city’s local option sales tax fund with $50,000 and $20,000 of that to be earmarked for golf course and cemetery (retaining wall) projects, respectively.

“$512,000 of local option sales tax is being transferred to balance the general fund,” Huffman said. “That’s the big budget move.”

Department budgets were discussed with the police budget to include $45,000 for a needed squad car replacement with related equipment. Huffman noted that the police budget is largely funded through the general fund with just $24,900 in revenues penciled into the initial budget. The projected $902,000 police budget expenditures include $138,000 for salary increases based on a committee recommendation.

Proposed fire department budget expenditures of $167,300 would be offset by $75,000 in revenues and $92,300 of general funds. Huffman noted that $80,000 would be transferred to a fire equipment fund for future truck purchases to balance needs of the city and townships.

The Forest City Emergency Services Center is slated for $23,000 in expenditures to be paid entirely with general funding. Anticipated expenditures of $347,370 for the airport, which is projected to have a reserve fund balance of $90,000 come July 1, is proposed to be offset by $295,080 in revenues. Highlights include $269,120 of engineering costs to design and bid a large runway rehabilitation project. That project will be 90% paid by FAA funding. The city will apply for a Hanson Foundation grant for assistance with the 10% match.

The Forest City Public Library is being budgeted without regard for the recently announced joint libraries proposal with Waldorf. It is includes $221,450 in expenditures and $31,250 in revenue with general funds to provide remaining budget support. Huffman said proposed changes with Waldorf could bring savings of $50,000 or more in the future.

Several large equipment and project needs are included the Parks Department budget, including a $31,000 mower to be funded through the department’s budget reserves, $20,000 for a dugout canopy and dog park sand point well that is anticipating grant funds, $15,000 through grants to update a pool entry sign that Parks and Recreation Director Sue Edmondson said has become difficult to see, and $20,000 for cleanup of North Woods per Mayor Ron Holland’s request. An East Woods cleanup is also anticipated sometime in the future.

“It’s one heck of a mess,” said Mayor Holland, noting after an initial, extensive cleanup effort there that area should easier to maintain and clean going forward. “There are trees fallen down all over there. With the trails nearby, there are recreational things they could do if they get it more open. I think there are a lot of things we could do with it.”

The parks department budget is anticipated to have $247,700 in expenses and revenues of $61,800 for the coming fiscal year, supported largely by the city’s general fund. The recreation department budget, which includes the Civic Auditorium and Forest City Aquatic Center/Pool is also anticipated to have some necessary large expenses. Edmondson noted that electric upgrades are needed at the Civic Auditorium, particularly an electric panel/breaker box, which has become outdated and burdensome to use. She said that some lights shut off last fall, and it is difficult to turn them back on easily.

“It’s a fuse box and those things are hard to turn,” said Edmondson, who noted that there is another electric box that should be replaced in an upcoming budget. Huffman said $40,000 is currently budgeted for the breaker box and electric upgrades at the Civic Auditorium in the upcoming fiscal year budget.

An even larger necessary expense is for $124,505 for sandblasting and repainting at the city pool. There will also be costs for required reclassifying of contract workers as employees. The proposed budget allots $167,300 in recreation funding, $260,455 in pool funding, and $72,800 in Civic Auditorium funding.

The electric department budget has nearly $6.9 million in revenues and $7.2 million penciled in for the coming year. The anticipated largest expenses are purchased power at $3.6 million, electric distribution of $1.3 million, and light plant operation of just under $1 million. Project costs include completion of the city’s capacitor bank project, a half-mini excavator to be shared with the water department, and light plant roof replacement.

There are projected revenues of $739,100 in revenues and $884,440 in expenses projected for water in the coming year, but a large projected fund balance of $840,000 for July 1. As much as $235,000 related to a J Street reconstruction and Country Club Heights project is accounted for in the water budget. The sewer side of the department is anticipated to have $2.2 million in revenues, $1.9 million in expenses, and a $2.3 million July 1 fund balance.

The proposed sanitation budget anticipates reduced recycling revenue of $40,000 in anticipation of possible future action by the council as non-paper and cardboard recycling items are currently being diverted to the landfill as trash. A large street department expenditure listed is $236,000 to replace a 2004 dump truck. The storm sewer budget is looking at $250,000 for replacement of a sweeper and $100,000 for intake repairs.

Presenting on capital projects, Huffman said that the joint library project with Waldorf would have $623,175 available from donations received to date. There is $2.2 million estimated for the Country Club Heights Street Restoration, including paving of 345th Street, which will provide large-scale road, water, and storm sewer improvements. Other projects discussed included the city’s planned dam-to-rapids project, city parking lot expansion, J Street reconstruction, housing development on property located behind Cobblestone Inn, and a B Street extension.