Forest City proceeds with south substation and SCADA electric plant upgrades

The Forest City Council made ready for its planned power plant improvements.
Its south substation capacitor banks addition and supervisory control and data acquisition improvements at its existing power plant, substation, and south substation were discussed at its June 21 meeting.
Council members set a public hearing on the proposed updates for 7 p.m. on July 19 at city hall. The project includes installing already purchased 15-kilovolt capacitor banks, concrete foundations, conduit, grounding, power cabling, and related work at the city’s south substation.
SCADA is a control system architecture comprised of computers, networked data communications, and interfaces for management purposes. The SCADA work will include the removal and replacement of existing communications processors, revenue meters, relays and controls, and communications wiring.
The cost of the project was estimated around $324,000 previously. Electric superintendent Duane Kuhn told council members it is anticipated to cost somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000.
The substation work will improve southside power factors in the area where Winnebago Industries, 3M, and CDI facilities are located. The new capacitors will do this by providing automation to allow electricity to flow properly at all times, which will upgrade the health of the system.
Notice to bidders on the project cites a 1:30 p.m. July 13 bid letting to be held at city hall. The council approved the hire of Terracon Consultants, Inc. to conduct some construction observation and materials testing for the improvements project, including testing concrete bases for capacitors, for an estimated $4,216.
In other business:
• The council approved the third reading of an ordinance establishing new sewer rates to be effective July 16 in anticipation of large-scale improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The ordinance calls for a base customer charge of $5.00, a rate of $7.50 per $1,000 gallons of water used, and a $7.00 per month capital equipment reserve charge.
• Council members passed the second reading of an ordinance that adds a peddler’s license exemption for mobile food units, including food trucks and pushcarts, being operated in the city. The ordinance also requires mobile food units to provide the city a copy of state license as well as other information such as site, date, and time of food sales and landowner authorization.
• The council approved a request to close portions of Clark Street and J Street and allow luminaries on June 26 for a Relay for Life event in downtown Forest City.
• Council members took no action to allow fireworks in the city limits on July 4. The existing ordinance prohibits the shooting of fireworks. Some council members cited drought conditions and residence complaints about noise bothering pets as reasons.
• Council members noted that their first July meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, because July 5 is a state holiday due to Independence Day falling on a Sunday this year.
• The council approved a change order of $4,762 for Groe Electric to install surge protection devices as part of the city’s electric meter cutover (Phase 1D) project. A new electric rule (NEC Code 220) necessitated the change.
• The council also reported that a $100,000 catalyst grant was approved by the State of Iowa for a project converting the former Irish Hospital building to apartments. Tax credits are still being sought for the project. Construction could potentially begin this fall.
