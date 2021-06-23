Forest City proceeds with south substation and SCADA electric plant upgrades

Notice to bidders on the project cites a 1:30 p.m. July 13 bid letting to be held at city hall. The council approved the hire of Terracon Consultants, Inc. to conduct some construction observation and materials testing for the improvements project, including testing concrete bases for capacitors, for an estimated $4,216.

In other business:

• The council approved the third reading of an ordinance establishing new sewer rates to be effective July 16 in anticipation of large-scale improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The ordinance calls for a base customer charge of $5.00, a rate of $7.50 per $1,000 gallons of water used, and a $7.00 per month capital equipment reserve charge.

• Council members passed the second reading of an ordinance that adds a peddler’s license exemption for mobile food units, including food trucks and pushcarts, being operated in the city. The ordinance also requires mobile food units to provide the city a copy of state license as well as other information such as site, date, and time of food sales and landowner authorization.

• The council approved a request to close portions of Clark Street and J Street and allow luminaries on June 26 for a Relay for Life event in downtown Forest City.