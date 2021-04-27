Forest City preparing for large rebuild of its 1982 wastewater treatment plant

Two digesters that break down wastewater with heat would be modified to use air (aerobic digestion) instead of heat. Another 20,000 cubic-foot aerobic digester would be added, 32 feet in diameter by 26 feet tall to match existing elevations.

A large bio-solids storage tank would be built. It would be 87 feet in diameter by 24 feet tall, made of steel, and hold up to one million gallons. Adjacent to it would be a proposed bio-solids loadout/mixing building.

Angerman said a primary reason for the switch from using heat to air to breakdown waste is that there were incentives to produce (methane) gas and capture it back when the present facility was new, but since then most municipalities have switched to air to break it down. He said the heating process can be dirty, corrosive, and create gas under pressure that is a potential safety issue.

Digesters represent the back end of the treatment process and more digestion and storage space would be needed in a new plant, but such space is already available. The original plant, in terms of solid waste volume, was built for a population of more than 8,000 with an industrial reserve capacity built in that could push that number much higher, he noted.