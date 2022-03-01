Forest City police prepare for real-life calls via virtual simulation training

Forest City police officers moved into the virtual world for much of the day on Feb. 25.

Virtual reality training simulations quickly raised each officer’s awareness of potential real-life, on-the-job encounters in the downstairs level of the Forest City Police Department.

The latest generation of situational and firearms training for officers was facilitated by Ben Scholl, who is law enforcement coordinator at Hawkeye Community College in Cedar Falls. The former Nashua police chief joined Hawkeye Community College in October 2019. The acclaimed police academy training officer and public safety industry leader led each participating officer through various digital “matrix” scenarios. Some city council members visited the local department to view the training. If they stayed long enough, they saw almost every scenario an officer might encounter.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how this works,” said Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery before the free training for Forest City police officers. “It’s a brand-new system for very important training.”

Aaron Kelso was the first officer to put on the virtual reality googles and communicate with Scholl, who was acting as the subjects that officers encountered in their scenarios. Kelso was thrown into a welfare check at a store after the store manager called, concerned about an individual in a parked car in the store parking lot. He was also placed into a local domestic disturbance situation.

“From what I understand, if I ask them to come down the steps, he (Scholl) can have them do that,” Kelso said. “I talk to the individuals, but he is facilitating it through the headset. The Iowa Law Enforcement Academy training I had was more of a projection, like a movie, and I could not actually interact. With this training, you can actually look around and be part of it. It is like 3D in virtual reality. It is kind of hard to wrap your head around it when you’re in it for the first time.”

Kelso graduated from Iowa Law Enforcement Academy training in June 2020. He was an officer with the Lake Mills Police Department before joining the Forest City PD in March 2020. Scholl also acknowledged that “it’s a little surreal” as Kelso tried to get his bearings at the start.

“I don’t like to keep anyone in there more than like 20 minutes, because they’ll start feeling like they’re in the matrix,” Scholl told officers.

“I think it’s a huge benefit to do something like this more often and be put in different situations and scenarios,” Kelso said. “Scenarios we don’t run into every day will help keep everyone sharp.”

While officers were training they were able to be a part of their simulations via virtual reality headsets. Other officers and guests could follow various simulated scenarios on a large wall-mounted flat screen television while listening to Scholl talk through situations with the officer in training.

Montgomery said in a recent city council meeting that it is of great benefit for officers to be subjected to a wide range of training scenarios, because it can help them evaluate why they took the actions they did. He said it provides opportunities to evaluate what they did well and what they can do better. Montgomery said that similar training is being planned at least two times a year.

“I think it’s a really good move with what we’re seeing in the world today,” said councilman and former Forest City Police Chief Dan Davis.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

