Forest City Parks and Recreation Valentine's Party planned for Feb. 12

  • Updated
Valentine's Day dinner
Kathie Blake Special to the Press News

The Forest City Parks and Recreation Department will hold its Valentine's Party for area first through fifth grade students on Feb. 12 at the Civic Auditorium.

Sign-up will be held inside the west side double doors from 4-4:30 p.m. The party will end at 7:30 p.m. There will be games, music, food, and door prizes. Cost for the event is $10. JED Lights and Sounds will provide the live music. In the event of cancellation due to adverse weather, the event will be rescheduled for Feb. 19 (same time, place).

