At its March 13 monthly meeting at the Civic Auditorium, the Forest City Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the close of a successful era with Chad Reece as its chair and a board member. Reece was honored with a plaque for his dedicated service to the city department.

Reece served on the board for 25 years, the last 12 years as board chair. His resignation, accepted by the city council in January, was effective on March 15. It leaves big shoes to fill.

Working closely with him through the years, longtime Forest City Parks and Recreation Director Sue Edmondson said Reece led with passion yet patience. She cited his dedication to many department initiatives and issues, including the Forest City Aquatic Center that opened in 2008, aquatic center ball field, tennis courts and basketball hoops at Boman Park, and equipment needs at Woodland Park.

“Everything has had to be run through Chad and the board,” Edmondson said. “Under his leadership, we did a lot of good things for this town. He’s always run a good meeting where you aren’t there all night unnecessarily. He has a lot of respect for everyone, provides encouragement to the board members, and has the patience to see things get done right. He has always been very passionate about parks and recreation and the parks board. It was a real asset for us.”

In his resignation letter, Reece cited an investment in his family homestead in Duncan for the move. As a result, he and his wife, Kristine, are moving their residence out of Forest City.

“We have accomplished much and I am proud to have been a part of bringing and ensuring recreation access to our local citizenry and guests to our community,” said Reece in the letter.

Edmondson said Reece was very active at the city pool, having served as public address announcer for the swim team at the prior city pool on the south side of town. She noted that Reece was also deeply involved in numerous repairs and the resulting issues and costs that arose at the new aquatic center pool in recent years.

“It’s been a wonderful experience working with him,” Edmondson said. “Chad really knows what he’s doing. He was a very good board member and chairman. I always enjoyed working with him. He was very passionate about the park board and getting things done in a timely manner. He’s been my friend for a long time. I had three of his four kids work for me as lifeguards at the pool. He is also a total family man and a good person.”

Reece is, perhaps, even more well-known in Forest City as the friendly face of Winnebago Industries. He continues to serve the company as its vice president of government and industry relations. Reece was recently among 40 leaders from across Iowa selected to an annual class of Leadership Iowa. He has also served on the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation Board of Directors.