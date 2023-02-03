The Forest City Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Valentine’s party at the Civic Auditorium on Feb. 11.

It is for students in first through sixth grades. The west-side double doors will open for registration from 4-4:45 p.m. with the party lasting until 8 p.m.

Pizza, beverages, and dessert will be provided. JED Lights and Sounds will provide music. There will be games and prizes awarded as well as door prizes.

Cost of the event is $10. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Feb. 18. Watch for any announcements on the department’s Facebook Page.