Forest City Parks and Rec silent amidst COVID-19

Edmondson said that before all the restrictions, a meeting was held and safety guidelines were gone over with everyone.

"We wiped all the bats and balls in baseball and softball, limited close contacts, and even placed the umpires behind the pitchers at a safe social distance," she said. "You can still see the balls and strikes OK from there.”

The department communicates closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health. During soccer season, Waldorf players assumed coaching roles and always wore masks.

During volleyball at the Civic Auditorium, every other row of bleachers was taped off. Fans were good about wearing masks and social distancing, disinfectant wipes were abundant, and refs wore masks and used hand-held electronic whistles.

Now, everyone is waiting. Edmondson and Geelan are still preparing for basketball leagues to start in January 2021.

“There are no games and no practices until Dec. 10,” said Edmondson. “If it is longer, we will deal with it. With the YMCA also shut down, their noon-hour basketball league wanted to play here, but there are no recreational sports right now.”

Instead, Edmondson and Geelan, formerly at Waldorf and into his second year as Programs Director in April 2021, are working hard on budgets, repairs, and capital improvements. They will also be ready to play ball whenever restrictions are reduced and/or lifted.

